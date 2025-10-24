Answering Your Burning D-backs Questions
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the early stages of their offseason. Moves are yet to come as they await the conclusion of the postseason.
Ahead of the "official" start of the offseason, Arizona Diamondbacks On SI turns to the social media streets to answer your burning D-backs-related questions.
Let's get right to it:
Q: Would you consider a one year stop gap closer and turn to Puk/Martinez the next season? Maybe save some money or sign an older pitcher. -- Mike Hill
That is most likely the path the D-backs will have to take this offseason, if Mike Hazen caves and decides to pursue a true closer.
Bargain-hunting for various potential multi-role relievers probably won't be the most productive way to boost the bullpen, but they do need more than one leverage arm.
It would be risky to go after a veteran closer on a short deal, but if I was making the decisions, that's the route I'd go. If it turns into another Mark Melancon situation, at least they know they have Puk and Martinez waiting to come back, although their effectiveness upon return is not a certainty.
I looked at Kenley Jansen here: Signing Angels' All-Star Closer Would Be Massive Risk for D-backs
Q: Do you think we will get any of the players back?? Naylor, Suarez, Kelly?? -- Linda W
Of those three players, Kelly is the most likely to be a reunion option. Kelly has expressed an openness to returning, and a short-term deal for rotation stability could be beneficial.
Jack Sommers looked at Kelly's market: What is Merrill Kelly's Market Value to the Diamondbacks?
As far as Suárez and Naylor are concerned, those doors are as good as closed (and locked). Naylor is going to fetch a hefty contract — probably with the Mariners, but almost certainly not with the D-backs. Suárez is 34 years old and a decline could be imminent.
And as far as both of those players are concerned, neither fit the defensive profile Hazen and Torey Lovullo want from their players. Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawlar are going to be the third base candidates, while first base is an entirely different mess.
Q: If the DBacks don't sign any starting pitchers, who in the system are most able to be trained up and slotted in? -- jarmystrong
Unfortunately, that's not particularly inspiring list, at the moment.
Cristian Mena is already a major-leaguer, but he's probably the next man up. Left-hander Kohl Drake is an intriguing option from the Merrill Kelly trade, but he's only made seven Triple-A starts with the Rangers and D-backs organizations, and the results weren't pretty in either.
After that, the list thins out significantly. Below is the full breakdown of internal options.
More: D-backs' Internal Rotation Depth Presents Major Concern
Q: Given their ACE and closer situations, will they actually make moves or just plug holes? --Robert Chambers
There's not a whole lot of budget for a massive move, although a splash trade of some kind doesn't seem far from a possibility in terms of adding to the starting rotation.
In all likelihood, there's maybe enough room for one larger move, and the rest will be hole-plugging additions.
Probably nothing massive, but then again, no one expected them to drop $210 million on Corbin Burnes last offseason...
Q: Can Drey Jameson emerge as a potential closer on this team in 26? -- Runs Produced by Nate Kosher
We would all love Drey Jameson to emerge as a legitimate threat out of the D-backs' bullpen. He's a fan-favorite who throws very hard and has a career 2.65 ERA.
That said, his peripherals have told a much different story (4.26 FIP, 5.31 xERA). He's been hit very hard, has had serious command struggles, and is currently pitching in the Arizona Fall League due to his brutal, repetitive injury luck.
Closer? No. But if the command and consistency take a leap (and he remains healthy for a full season), there's a world where Jameson carves out a major league bullpen role.