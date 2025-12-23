Merrill Kelly Gave Honest Statement About Being Traded to Rangers

Reunion deals aren't an everyday occurrence in major league baseball. That reality is part of what makes Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly's journey so unique — and heartwarming.

Kelly never wanted to leave Arizona. And yet, when the D-backs dealt him to the Texas Rangers for three pitching prospects at the 2025 Deadline, he felt no ill will. He still wanted to return to his hometown club.

And that's exactly what happened. Kelly recently signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the D-backs, with a vesting option for 2028. All is right in the desert, again.

When Kelly met with members of the Phoenix media, almost as if he was re-introducing himself, he spoke about the trade, and why there was nothing holding him back from forgiving GM Mike Hazen and co. from trading him.

Related Content: Merrill Kelly Sends Heartfelt Message to D-backs Fans

Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly on Trade to Rangers

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (23) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"[The front office's] job is to do what they think is best for the team at that moment, and what they did, I think... was the right move. I think my value at the time was at an all-time high, and they saw it as an opportunity to do what they just did," Kelly said.

"I think they went into it knowing that I did want to come back here, and that feeling was mutual, and they saw it as an opportunity to get some pretty good pieces for me."

Kelly said he thought it was easier for Hazen to pull the trigger on such a deal because he had expressed his desire to come back to Arizona.

"I would like to think that they partly made that trade because they knew that they had a pretty good shot of bringing me back," he said. "It's easier to say goodbye when you know that you're going to be saying hello again pretty shortly.

"I've got to hand it to those guys. I know there's a lot of Rangers fans that area lot less happy about that trade than the D-backs."

Kelly spoke positively about the effort of Arizona's front office to bring back their long-time contributor. While many teams might speculate about bringing a player back, the D-backs acted on their intentions.

"[The D-backs] really showed up when they said they were going to show up. For me, that's one of the most important parts about signing back with Arizona is they said they were going to be in the mix. They said they were going to make it happen.

"The fact that they showed up and kept their word and really were serious about bringing me back, I think means the most to me," Kelly said.

And when asked what he learned from his time with the Rangers, Kelly said, "That I liked Arizona better."

"I liked playing for [Bruce] Bochy," Kelly said. "I enjoyed my time there. ... [But] I think it was kind of good to see that maybe the grass isn't always greener somewhere else."

Some player-club marriages just feel right. This is one of them.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News