Chase Field Stadium Repair Costs to Exceed Initial Estimates

Sunday was the first day of full-squad workouts for the Arizona Diamondbacks. As is custom, Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick and President and CEO Derrick Hall addressed the media.

A wide range of topics were covered, including updates regarding Chase Field renovations and repair schedule and costs.

Chase Field Repair Costs to Exceed Initial Estimates

Back in September when Governor Katie Hobbs appeared at Chase Field for the signing of state funding legislation (HB2704), a mechanism called Tax Recapture went on the books to help fund stadium upgrades and repairs.

The intent of the bill is to allow for taxes on money spent on and in the ballpark (tickets, parking, concessions, etc) be recaptured, or redirected to a fund that would help fund the repair. This bill is expected to help up to $500 million over a period of time. As part of a public/private partnership, the D-backs have also pledged to contribute $250 million.

Related Content: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs Signs HB 2704 at Chase Field

On Sunday, Hall said that as they and the Maricopa County Stadium Board have begun to work with their Stadium Consultant JLL out of Atlanta, it's become apparent that the cost to make all the repairs is going to be much higher than originally projected.

At the same time prioritizing infrastructure repairs, such as the HVAC system, roof and concrete, will take priority over more fan-facing items such as premium seating and suite upgrades.

"Unfortunately, we think we're going to be spending hundreds of millions on infrastructure, not so much fan-facing, and we need to make sure that we weed those in somehow as well," said Hall.

"I think the cost is going to be much higher than we thought. But again, we have to address those right away."

HVAC Sytem Upgrade to Take Two Years to Resolve

While the team has already put in a new scoreboard and new LED ribbon around the stadium, from here forward the repairs will take precedent, and the HVAC system is right at the top of the list.

"I would both say we want to fix the air conditioning first and foremost," said Hall. "So I think that is the major project in next offseason. It might even take two offseasons to get there."

Kendrick expounded on the challenges to get the HVAC system upgraded.

"Over time, the piping that the cool air runs through becomes corroded and clogged. So we have a cooling plant that works like it always did, and produces the air it always produced, but we can't get it through the system into the stadium at the level that we once could," Kendrick said.

It should be noted that the cooling system is a shared system with other buildings and facilities downtown. Upgrading the system piping must be coordinated with other entities.

That, plus the sheer length of piping to be replaced and repaired, adds to the complexity of the project according to Kendrick.

"The process of replacement is going to be so arduous, because just think about the miles of piping that there is in a stadium of the size of this, and the complete replacement of all of that, that's a big time challenge and not easily done."

Hall emphasized that while the team is working with the board on game planning and how to plan and schedule out all of the repairs, ultimately the board is responsible for the approval and the prioritization.

"So far so good. They're they're all on board to make it a we hope, but make it a state-of-the-art facility."

New Stadium Lease Still Not Signed

The elephant in the room however is that the team has still not signed a stadium lease. The current lease expires in 2028.

"Once again, we're going to have to negotiate a lease extension, which, which we haven't," Hall said. "We're looking at bylaws for the new stadium board, we're looking at discussing now and negotiating a lease extension, because we don't have one."

While there are still many issues to be resolved before a lease is signed and major repairs and upgrades are actually approved and begin to get implemented, Kendrick was upbeat and positive about where things stand.

The owner said they have a "very supportive board that is the new governance of the stadium going forward. And so I'm very hopeful we'll get to a goal line here fairly soon on all of the formality."

He went on to express hope that the tax recapture plan will generate the necessary proceeds to support the needed investment. Left unsaid is whether any of the team's pledged portion of the repair and renovation costs will come at the same time.

