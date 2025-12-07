How the Diamondbacks Can Improve Without Trading Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks head into the winter meetings having yet to make any significant moves to upgrade their major league roster to this point. While deals coming down during the meetings are not common for the D-backs, expect some movement prior to Christmas.

Due in part to a somewhat limited payroll budget it's been rumored that Arizona may need to trade Ketel Marte to fill numerous holes in order make an impact on their 2026 Postseason chances.

It's estimated the team has less than $40 million to add to payroll for 2026, and that number could be as low as $27 million. That said, there are many avenues the D-backs can pursue without being so drastic as to trade their best hitter and the best second baseman in all of MLB.

How Diamondbacks Can Improve Without Trading Ketel Marte

Sep 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (23) throws the ball during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Step One: Find common ground with Merrill Kelly to bring him back to the organization

Both sides have expressed mutual interest in a reunion. This shouldn't be that hard to make happen. If Kelly is willing to take a home town discount, great. If not, a little bit of creativity, including the use of salary deferrals should allow the D-backs to bring their rotation mainstay back into the fold.

Two years at $15 million per year, total $30 million, with an option for a third year, and a buyout of $2 million should be enough to get a deal done. In that case, the D-backs could look to defer $5 million a year out to 2029-2030. Considering his affinity for remaining in Arizona, Kelly should be amenable to such a structure.

Step Two: Sign Pete Fairbanks to a two-year, $24 million contract ($12 million average annual)

The Diamondbacks need a closer. They've been linked to Pete Fairbanks recently. While spending big on a pitcher like Fairbanks has its risks, it's something they've never tried before. It's time to shake things up, and give it a try.

The inability to close out games has been the fatal flaw of the Diamondbacks in most seasons. Failure to change this dynamic will likely doom them once again. They simply cannot be taken seriously as a contender without addressing this issue. Roll the dice.

Step Three: Sign Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $6 million contract

The Diamondbacks need a reliable option from the right side at first base and designated hitter. While Goldschmidt no longer hits right-hand pitching well, he still crushed left-handers in 2025. His work ethic, veteran presence, and cache among Diamondbacks fans adds intangible value.

The above three signings would add $30 million to the Diamondbacks 2026 payroll, bringing it up to around $173 million. That would be approximately $10 million less than their season-ending number in 2025, and over $20 million less than their 2025 opening day payroll.

Step Four: Utilize prospect trade value to fill rotation and leverage reliever roles

It is in this area where it's difficult to be more precise with proposals. It's completely unknown how other teams feel about the Diamondbacks prospects. But if the D-backs are serious about filling out a rotation and bullpen that can compete in 2026 they are going to need to be extremely aggressive on this front.

That means opening up their entire prospect list to trade. Nobody is untouchable, regardless of ranking or where they were drafted. In addition to Jordan Lawlar, players such as Ryan Waldschmidt, Slade Caldwell, or Kayson Cunningham should not be off the table.

Pitchers such as Kohl Drake, Mitch Bratt, Patrick Forbes and David Hagaman should be added to the list of prospects the team is willing to consider to trade to add another impact starter and reliever.

Perhaps a pitcher such as MacKenzie Gore could be obtained for a package of prospects.

One caveat there however is that Gore only has two years of control, and if there is a lockout for a significant period of time in 2027, the D-backs could effectively be giving up prospects for just 1-plus years of control.

That is unless service time that would have been accrued during a lockout is frozen in a final CBA deal following the lockout.

Summary

If the D-backs still have the room to run out a payroll in the $175-180 million dollar range, the above plan could work. However if they are reducing their payroll to below $170 million, then all bets are off.

In that scenario, the numbers just don't work and the team would indeed have to trade Marte to have. a chance to improve their pitching staff for 2026.

How that would improve the team is questionable however, as the loss of Marte from the lineup would create a large hole that may not be made up for with the pitching return.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News