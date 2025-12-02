Insider Gives Update on Ketel Marte Trade Rumors

The Arizona Diamondbacks may not be exceptionally active at this early stage of the offseason, but they do still hold one of the most desirable assets on the market — second baseman Ketel Marte.

There's been quite a bit of information, some conflicting, about whether Arizona is or isn't actively attempting to part with their All-Star second baseman.

Some reports have referred to the deal as "50-50," while others "unlikely." GM Mike Hazen would not say that the team is actively shopping Marte, but was very emphatic that they are listening to offers.

According to USA Today insider Bob Nightengale, the D-backs may be taking a more active approach than Hazen initially said. Nightengale had Marte listed as No. 3 on his list of top trade candidates.

Arizona Diamondbacks Waiting for Offers on Ketel Marte

"The Diamondbacks continue to have operators standing by ready to field your phone calls. They have told anyone and everyone they are willing to listen to offers for their All-Star second baseman, who signed a six-year, $116.5 million deal last spring with $46 million in deferred money. The D-backs want pitching, and lots of it, in return," Nightengale wrote.

"They spent a franchise-record last winter, missed the playoffs and will open next season without free agents Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly – and ace Corbin Burnes on the injured list for most of the season. They need help, and Marte is their most valuable trade chip. The Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays, who have plenty of pitching, are all on the radar."

That is quite emphatic. While it's never felt quite like a trade is exceptionally likely, Nightengale seems to think Arizona is more actively pursuing a deal than might have been initially believed.

If the Red Sox, Tigers and Rays are emerging as suitors, they'll join the Phillies and Blue Jays — and likely multiple other clubs.

Granted, it seems unlikely teams will actually be willing to pay the hefty pitching price that would be required to land Marte, but it doesn't seem as if Arizona is passively sitting back and hoping for an offer.

It would certainly be difficult to watch a franchise icon like Marte depart for another club, but the D-backs are in such a poor spot with regard to their pitching, they may be forced to make a tough decision of that caliber in order to bring in quality starters without emptying their entire farm system.

