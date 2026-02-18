Intriguing D-backs Infielder Named Breakout Candidate

Baseball is an unpredictable game. Through the course of a team's season, there will always be players who smash expectations, especially if those expectations are low or nonexistent. Many such examples have occurred for the Arizona Diamondbacks over the years.

A recent article from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter projected a breakout candidate for every MLB club. His entry on the D-backs was a very intriguing, unexpected breakout candidate — first baseman Tyler Locklear.

It's worth noting Locklear will not be ready for opening day; manager Torey Lovullo anticipates a mid-May return for the first baseman.

But when healthy, is there a chance for a pop year for the 25-year-old?

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Tyler Locklear (28) throws to first base to face out Romy Gonzalez during the seventh inning at Chase Field on Sept. 7, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's what Reuter had to say about Locklear's potential in the 2026 season:

"The immediate returns were not great after Locklear was acquired from the Mariners in the Eugenio Suárez trade. He also underwent elbow and shoulder surgery in October that will sideline him to start the year, but he still has a chance to claim a regular role once he returns.

"He hit .316/.401/.542 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 82 RBI in 98 games at Triple-A last season, and veteran Carlos Santana was signed simply to be a stopgap at first base."

Reuter is correct in positing that Locklear should have a chance to try and earn a spot on the roster once healthy, however Arizona's first base situation does not feel quite as fluid as a "stopgap."

Santana, though certainly on the decline offensively, is a premier defender. Infield defense is something GM Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo have highlighted and prioritized over and over this offseason.

To force Santana off first base (as a right-handed batter) would require Locklear to showcase exceptional defense, or Santana's offensive decline to continue in such a manner that it can no longer be ignored.

Locklear himself has yet to show much at the major league level, though he has also only seen 165 career plate appearances. That's hardly a sample size worthy of suggesting his career .532 OPS is anywhere close to his ceiling, and his Triple-A numbers have been consistently excellent, with a .316/.401/.542 slash and 19 homers with the Tacoma Rainiers in 2025.

But it's well-known that the Pacific Coast League is a hitter's dream. Offensive numbers in that league are inflated to a hefty degree. Locklear struck out 37.1% of the time in the majors in 2025, consistently struggling to lay off breaking pitches.

Is a breakout feasible for the young first baseman? With consistent playing time and even a hint of development, absolutely. It's entirely too early to rule him out as a future contributor to the major league club.

But it's going to be a hefty uphill battle.

