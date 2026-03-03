D-backs' Nolan Arenado is Already Embracing Team Puerto Rico

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado only played in five spring training games with his new major league club before heading off to Puerto Rico to join his World Baseball Classic squad.

Arenado played for Team USA in the 2017 and 2023 World Baseball Classic tournaments. This season, he was not asked to rejoin Team USA, but was personally invited by Puerto Rico manager and former Cardinals teammate Yadier Molina. Arenado has Puerto Rican heritage on his mother's side.

“I’m looking forward to playing in Puerto Rico and obviously representing my Latin heritage,” Arenado said (Via Arizona Sports 98,7's Alex Weiner). “My family is very excited about it.”

"This is going to be the last time I ever get to do itsince I don’t know if I’m going to keep playing baseball by the time the next one comes.So, I have an opportunity to do it, so I got to do it.”

Arenado is also already debuting a new look — the blonde hair that has been traditionally sported by the Puerto Rican team.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado

"I wanna thank you guys for allowing me to come here," Arenado told his Puerto Rican teammates (Via BeisbolPR on X/Twitter). "It means a lot to me and my family. It's an honor to be surrounded by greats... I'm gonna tell you right now, I'm just [going to] give you everything I've got.

"Spring training is a time to get ready, but I'm ready right now, and I'm ready to get after it with all you guys."

Arenado is one of the many members of the D-backs' regular starting lineup to join a national team, departing Arizona's camp early.

Second baseman Ketel Marte, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and first baseman Carlos Santana have all left to join the Dominican Republic. The entirety of the D-backs' starting infield will play for Team Dominican Republic. Outfielder Alek Thomas will represent Team Mexico for the second time; Druw Jones will play for team Netherlands — managed by his father Andruw Jones.

The Diamondbacks remain fully supportive of players who requested to play in the international tournament, even considering some of the insurance issues. It does create a bit of a dilemma for manager Torey Lovullo, but that has not changed the manager's outlook on allowing his players to depart.

"When the core part of your team is stepping out to go participate in the WBC, you're going to miss a little time with that group," Lovullo said of the WBC on the first day of camp.

"But as I told Nolan Arenado... everybody that asks to play in the WBC, I always encourage them to do that. Go and represent your country. Go and make us proud."