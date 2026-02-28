The Diamondbacks Are Officially Undermanned, For now

The spring attrition has begun. On Friday, three key members of the Arizona Diamondbacks departed for the World Baseball Classic, namely Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Carlos Santana — representing team Dominican Republic in this tournament.

Those three players will not be the last to depart for the WBC, but they are the largest group of stars. Arizona's spring lineups will be devoid of some of their top talents going forward.

"I said goodbye to them today," manager Torey Lovullo said (Via AZCentral's José Romero). "I told those guys I want to be in touch with them. I want to hear from them — how they're doing, what they're doing — just because I'm curious."

Arizona Diamondbacks Undermanned by WBC Departures

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The departures are something Lovullo and co. have prepared for. Arizona, as an organization, has been among the most supportive of its players representing their countries in the WBC.

"We believe in creating a culture here, which we have already, and then building upon that day by day and letting it grow and watching it breathe in there. When the core part of your team is stepping out to go participate in the WBC, you're going to miss a little time with that group," Lovullo said of the WBC on the first day of camp.

"But as I told Nolan Arenado... everybody that asks to play in the WBC, I always encourage them to do that. Go and represent your country. Go and make us proud."

Arenado, meanwhile, is in the lineup Saturday. He, too, will be departing soon, set to represent Team Puerto Rico.

"[Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina] asked me at the end of last season, and it kind of fired me up," Arenado told the Foul Territory Podcast.

"I've been preparing this whole off-season for it, and I'm excited. I'm excited to represent my Latin side that I have. I've got the Cuban side, I've got the Puerto Rican side, and obviously my mom. I'm excited. My mom is super pumped."

The D-backs will be losing even more of their spring players in the coming days. The roster will be quite thin for most of the remaining Cactus League games, though it will provide some opportunity for young, rising prospects to get more run.

Outfielder Alek Thomas will be leaving to join team Mexico; Druw Jones will be heading to Team Netherlands and Kristian Robinson will join Team Great Britain. On the pitching side, right-hander Michael Soroka (team Canada), lefties Eduardo Rodriguez (team Venezuela) and Yu-Min Lin (Team Taiwan) will depart.