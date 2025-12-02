How Devin Williams' Huge Mets Deal Hurts D-backs' Closer Pursuit

On Monday, the New York Mets inked closer Devin Williams to a massive three-year, $50 million contract. The Arizona Diamondbacks' pursuit of a closer option this offseason continues to get tougher and tougher as each domino falls.

The relief market has been active very early this offseason, while the D-backs have been relatively quiet in the early days.

The D-backs are in severe need of bullpen help, particularly of the ninth-inning variety. But Williams' deal takes one of the better options off the market, and continues to ensure the market for quality relief pitching remains high.

As a result, Arizona's need for a true closer becomes that much more dire, and the pursuit thereof becomes that much more difficult.

Devin Williams Contract Hurts D-backs' Closer Search

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Williams' deal, which contains no options or player opt-outs, is worth an average of $16.6 million, on top of the three-year commitment.

This comes after the Atlanta Braves signed closer Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million deal, and the Orioles landed Ryan Helsley on a two-year, $28 million deal wprth $14 million per year.

While it wasn't necessarily realistic for the D-backs to land any of those arms via free agency (or the likes of an Edwin Diaz), this deal does prove one thing — track record is very important.

Williams, Helsley and Iglesias all had significant struggles in the 2025 season; Williams and Helsley had particularly uncharacteristic down years.

And yet, since both are known as lock-down closers, their markets were robust, landing high-value good-faith contracts.

Williams posted a 4.79 ERA in 2025 with the Yankees, and struggled in the closer role at first. He did settle into a more successful end-season stretch, but those early woes appear to have hardly affected the interest from more wealthy clubs.

Arizona's hopes to land a down-season discount for any of the top-tier arms available is all but gone, and the continuously-inflating free agent market may force Arizona to turn to bargain signings or the trade market in order to land serious relief help.

With around $27-37 million in available payroll estimated by Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers (and $2.75 million of that already used on catcher James McCann), the D-backs may be entirely priced out of the relief market, unless they choose to go after an aging veteran like Kenley Jansen.

But if Williams is receiving $50 million at age 31, coming off the worst year of his MLB career, even the more affordable options may soon become too expensive for GM Mike Hazen.

