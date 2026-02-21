The D-backs Closer Option No One's Talking About

An injury-riddled non-roster invitee with just 51.1 major league innings in the past three seasons is hardly the type of arm the Arizona Diamondbacks would be likely to put in the ninth inning. Or is it?

Right-hander and former Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga (pronounced Low-EYE-see-ga) may not be at the top of the depth chart or in the forefront of D-backs' fans minds this spring, but when he's been healthy, he's been one of the more effective high-leverage arms in baseball.

Speaking through a translator on Saturday, Loaisiga told reporters he is "definitely" looking to earn a late-inning role with the Diamondbacks. That is where he prefers to live.

"That's what I like," he said. "I come from a team that's put me in those high leverage situations, so hopefully I get the opportunity to do that here as well."

He described himself as an "aggressive" pitcher — attacking the zone with his high-velocity, high-movement sinker.

Get to Know Arizona Diamondbacks' Jonathan Loaisiga

Jun 16, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) reacts after giving up the go ahead run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Loaisiga said he's feeling healthy, after dealing with injury after injury in the past three seasons.

"I've been working out since September. I was able to also pitch in the offseason in my country [Nicaragua], so I haven't felt anything as of right now, and I'm in good shape. ... just praying to be able to stay healthy, that way allowing the people that make the decisions to be able to kind of evaluate me and see if I can make the team."

Wanting to come to Arizona specifically been a recurring theme of recent D-backs acquisitions. Loaisiga said he had other offers on the table — including one major league opportunity — but felt that the Diamondbacks were the organization he wanted to join.

"I had a lot of offers, minor league, actually I had one major league offer, I wasn't quite happy with the city itself, so thankfully the company that helps me and that represents me, we were able to come to the decision that this is the best place to sign with," he said.

"I'm grateful for the [D-backs] organization, for the opportunity to be here in big league camp, being able to sign and be invited."

Loaisiga, like so many others, held a very positive impression of Arizona prior to signing — in terms of the state itself and the D-backs as an organization.

"I heard really good things across the board, everything from the weather, the climate that really suited me well, I heard good things about the coaching staff, the medical staff, and that's really what guided me here," Loaisiga said. "I come from a country that's very hot, so I'm used to it."

"I think it'll be a good fit for me, it's a young team, talented team, and I hope I can help them out."

Certainly, Loaisiga has delivered some sparkling results when not beleaguered by injury. He owns a career 3.51 ERA, with a stellar 2.17 campaign over 70.2 innings coming in his healthiest season. He has eight career saves, but 43 career holds.

When healthy, his sinker has been known to climb well into the upper 90s, even bordering on triple digits at times. Its arm-side run can be devastating. He also has a nearly 90 MPH changeup and a compact curveball.

He may not be one of the names initially thought of when examining Arizona's closer options, but if Loaisiga is fully healthy in 2026, his stuff and leverage experience should warrant a look in the highest of pressure situations.