Diamondbacks Address First Base Position With Former All-Star

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana, according to recent reports from Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro and AZCentral's Nick Piecoro. The deal is reportedly pending a physical.

Per Gambadoro's report, the deal is of the low-cost variety, worth around $2 million for one year. Santana had been previously linked to the D-backs by multiple reports, following team president and CEO Derrick Hall emphasizing Arizona's desire for a "complementary" first baseman.

Arizona adds a long-time veteran first baseman and a former All-Star to address a thinned-out group of first base options. According to Bob Nightengale, Santana will share first base reps with Pavin Smith (as expected), and will also see some time at DH.

The Diamondbacks and free agent 1B Carlos Santana are in agreement on a one-year deal. I’m hearing it’s worth approximately $2 million. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 3, 2026

Santana is a veteran of 16 major league seasons — most of which as a member of the Cleveland Guardians. Santana returned to Cleveland in 2025, but was released and picked up by the Chicago Cubs in the latter end of the 2025 season.

Santana's bat has not been a massive asset in recent seasons. He hit just .219/.308/.325 in 2025, good for a below-average 82 wRC+. He's generally been an above-average hitter in his career, but appears to be on a decline since the 2020 season. He'll be entering his age-40 season in 2026.

But Santana's defensive value has not wavered despite the offensive decline. In 2025, he was worth a career-best +12 Defensive Runs Saved. He also posted a +6 Fielding Run Value and +8 Outs Above Average. Those numbers ranked in MLB's respective 82nd and 94th percentile.

It does not come as a major surprise to see the D-backs take a chance on a first baseman who has been more glove-first in recent years. Much of Arizona's identity has been in the infield defense, which took a significant step back in 2025, much to the dismay of GM Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo.

There's certainly risk of a player in this stage of his career struggling offensively. He may not provide the slug expected of a first baseman. But for just $2 million, it's a deal that comes off as low-risk for Arizona in its current state.

The Diamondbacks have certainly not made many splashes this offseason, but this signing does — at least on paper — fill one of their remaining roster needs.

