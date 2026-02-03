D-backs' Moreno Earns Surprise Spot Among MLB's Top 10 Catchers

Another member of the Arizona Diamondbacks has found his way into a top-10 list. According to The Shredder's Top 10 Right Now on MLB Network, young catcher Gabriel Moreno is one of the best backstops in baseball.

Moreno was given the No. 6 spot among catchers, one ahead of Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz and one spot below the Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk. Unsurprisingly, Mariners star Cal Raleigh sat atop the list after his historic 2025 season.

Moreno is now the third member of the D-backs to land on the list, joining Ketel Marte (who was named the No. 1 second baseman in the sport) and Geraldo Perdomo (the No. 6 shortstop). Moreno's placement is one spot above his previous No. 7 ranking Following the 2024 season.

Here is how The Shredder lined up the #Top10RightNow behind the plate! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QC0lc3jHJF — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 3, 2026

Related Content: Perdomo's Placement Among MLB's top Shortstops is a bit Contradictory

Related Content: MLB Admits What D-backs Fans Already Know About Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno Named No. 6 Catcher in MLB

Moreno is certainly a young star on the rise. The 25-year-old has been an above-average hitter in all four of his major league seasons, and showed exceptional defensive sharpness as a rookie, winning the National League Catcher's Gold Glove Award for his efforts in the 2023 season.

Moreno hit to a .285/.353/.433 slash with nine home runs in 2025, good for a 117 wRC+ (17% above league average). He was worth 2.15 average WAR between FanGraphs and Baseball Reference. Defensively, Moreno put forward +8 Fielding Run Value, though only +1 Defensive Runs Saved.

Still, he bordered on elite metrics in blocking, framing and pop time, though his caught stealing percentage decreased to 18%.

One of the main issues for Moreno, however, has been health. The young star played just 83 games in 2025, suffering a fracture in his hand that held him out for six weeks. He also appeared to struggle with game-calling, as veteran backstop James McCann began to take on a larger share of starts behind the plate as 2025 went on.

Related Content: Diamondbacks Manager: Gabriel Moreno Must Improve One Thing

But Moreno is still young, and has shown a mature offensive approach in his short career, as well as high-value raw defensive skill. If he already owns a Gold Glove and is earning nods such as this one, there's still a ceiling waiting to be reached — as long as he's able to stay on the field consistently.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News