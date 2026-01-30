Diamondbacks Team President Says Moves May Still be Coming

The Arizona Diamondbacks may still be looking to make some additions, despite a lengthy quiet period this offseason.

According to a recent article from The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, more moves may still be on the horizon. D-backs team president and CEO Derrick Hall said the team is still exploring the market in multiple areas.

Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall speaks to the media during the Diamondbacks 2025 season preview

“I think there’s enough opportunity out there that we can still see a move or two that can impact our team,” Hall told Piecoro at the team’s charity golf event on Friday.

Reportedly, Hall touched on the idea of a "complementary first baseman" that could serve as the other half of a platoon with Pavin Smith. While a Paul Goldschmidt reunion doesn't appear to be as likely as it did at the beginning of the offseason, that remains a possibility. Hall also noted both the rotation and bullpen as areas the team could still address despite already adding both Merrill Kelly and Michael Soroka.

That could, of course, imply a potential re-signing of Zac Gallen. Gallen's market has not appeared to be nearly as robust as expected, and the D-backs were recently linked back to their former ace as the "front-runners" to re-sign him.

The D-backs have certainly not been on the upper end of spending this offseason, as they were expected to see a reduction in payroll.

Hall told Piecoro the Diamondbacks actually lost a significant amount of money in the 2025 season. He did not reveal the exact financial loss, but called it a "big number."

With that said, Hall noted there is still some room to spend on the roster, citing Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick's persistent willingness to invest in a winning product.

“We still have some room,” he said. “For a big splash, we’re probably going to have to get creative or look to move money if we’re going to do something really big. I think we’re pretty close to where we want to be, but we still have some room to make some moves.

“[Kendrick] has always been great in saying, ‘Let’s push the envelope,’ and that’s what we do. We don’t go into a season looking to make money. ... It’s all an attempt to bring a very competitive team to the field.”

“I think we still have some moves to make,” Hall said. “We’re not done.”

