Diamondbacks Awarded Exciting International Series vs Padres

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced the return of the Mexico City Series, and the Arizona Diamondbacks will be participating.

The D-backs will square off against their NL West division rival San Diego Padres for a two-game set, taking place in late April at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú Béisbol. The two games will be considered home games for the D-backs.

Tickets for the upcoming series will go on sale beginning January 19.

Arizona Diamondbacks to Play in Mexico City in 2026

The press release from MLB reads as follows:

"Major League Baseball’s Mexico City Series will return in 2026, featuring two games between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres on Saturday, April 25th and Sunday, April 26th.

"The contests at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú Béisbol, which will be the latest installment of MLB’s WORLD TOUR, will be D-backs home games and will mark the third regular season visit by MLB to Mexico’s capital city following the 2023 series between the Padres and San Francisco Giants, and the 2024 set between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies."

"Prior to that series, the D-backs also played in the 2014 season-opening two-game series against the Dodgers in Sydney, Australia; and in exhibition games in Hermosillo, Mexico against the Rockies (2015 and 2010), Team Mexico (2009), Chicago White Sox (2008), Kansas City Royals (2003), Padres (2002), Oakland Athletics (2001), Anaheim Angels (2000), and Milwaukee Brewers (1998-99).

“We are extremely excited to showcase our brand internationally once again and thank Major League Baseball for selecting us,” said Diamondbacks President, CEO & General Partner Derrick Hall.

“We have played more games in Mexico than any other team in the league and have invested heavily in growing our fanbase across the border over the years. Mexico has long been a valued location and focal point for us in searching for talent, building relationships, and growing the number of loyal D-backs followers.”

"For the Padres, this will mark their first international trip since playing two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea to open the 2024 season. ...

“We are honored to bring Padres baseball back to Mexico City for another unforgettable series in 2026,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner.

“Our debut there in 2023 was historic, and this return reflects our continued commitment to celebrate our bi-national fan base and help grow the game of baseball internationally. We are excited to play once again at beautiful Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in front of passionate Mexican baseball fans and our faithful fans who will join us on the journey to this world-class city and ballpark.”

