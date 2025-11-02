Diamondbacks Can't Afford to Ignore This Need
The Arizona Diamondbacks have massive, glaring needs within their pitching staff, both in the rotation and bullpen. They also need to figure out their first base situation.
But there's a more under-the-radar need present that cannot go ignored. The D-backs need at least one more impact bat to anchor the lower end of their lineup.
After the 2025 Trade Deadline, Arizona struggled to get much production from the latter end of their lineup.
In fact, the drop-off from their 1-4 hitters to the 5-9 hitters after the July 31 Deadline was the ninth-largest disparity in the majors, despite the D-backs' owning a fifth-best team OPS (.758) when the season was through.
Already missing Eugenio Suárez, Randal Grichuk and Josh Naylor, the problem only worsened when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went down with an ACL tear. As good as Arizona's top four hitters may be, they need some more production from the lower side of the lineup.
Arizona Diamondbacks Need to Add Impact Bat
Just what type of player Arizona could target in the lower half of the lineup remains to be seen.
There's a distinct possibility whichever direction the team decides to go at first base may be able to contribute there, as well.
Perhaps a Tyler Locklear breakout could fill two needs at once, or perhaps Pavin Smith returns to his 2024 form. Maybe Gurriel needs little time to get back in high-performance shape.
Perhaps, even, a platoon role for former D-backs legend Paul Goldschmidt could add a few fireworks.
But none of those outcomes can be counted on with absolute certainty, and although pitching is the biggest need of this offseason, the D-backs should at least do some shopping around for a legitimate bat.
A right-handed outfielder with some pop would make the most sense (outside of first base) positionally, although with Jordan Lawlar taking reps in center field in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM), there may be an in-house solution if he can continue an upward development path.
But one thing is certain: as good as Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte are, the D-backs need their lower-end hitters to step up.
It may be as simple as young players developing, but it doesn't hurt to take a flier on even a relatively cheap veteran hitter, depending on how the free agent market shakes out this offseason.
The D-backs' offense is already a very potent force, but there needs to be some insurance if Carroll, Perdomo or Marte enter a slump (or even have a collective bad game).
Obviously, the offense is not going to be a high priority for GM Mike Hazen this offseason, especially with a reduced payroll incoming.
But when these types of lesser-known needs are left untended, a lack of lineup depth is something that makes itself known to a high degree as the marathon 162-game season wears on.