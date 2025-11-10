D-backs Can't Make This Free Agency Mistake
The Arizona Diamondbacks certainly have a great deal of roster gaps to fill in the coming months. With a reduced payroll coming, this offseason will be a challenge, to say the least.
That's not to say there won't be any funds available to GM Mike Hazen and the rest of Arizona's front office. They certainly won't be able to put together a contention-worthy team without some financial investment.
But the D-backs have to be smart about the way they utilize their payroll in free agency.
In recent seasons, they've invested high dollar amounts in large, lengthy contracts for veteran starting pitchers. With an estimated $27-37 million to work with, the D-backs should avoid spending that money in large chunks, and rather break it out into smaller (but still impactful) signings.
Easier said than done, for sure.
Arizona Diamondbacks Need to Be Careful with Payroll Limit
The fact is, the large-sum contracts that have been handed out have yielded few results. Eduardo Rodriguez and Madison Bumgarner are prime examples, while the ultimate outcome of Corbin Burnes' franchise-record $210 million deal remains in question.
The ultimate Arizona should avoid spending the majority of their payroll in a large chunk, if at all possible.
Yes, the D-backs need a top-line starting pitcher to head their rotation until Burnes returns from Tommy John Surgery. They also need a second starter, a bona fide ninth-inning closer, a second leverage arm and a first baseman. Those are just the most pressing, obvious needs.
That means the D-backs will have to utilize the trade market to a heavy degree, as well. But in terms of spending money, it would be more beneficial to compartmentalize the available payroll as much as possible.
Perhaps Hazen uses that money on a slightly-less-expensive leverage arm and a middle-rotation starter. That may allow enough room to also take a flyer on a veteran first base option — like Paul Goldschmidt in a platoon role.
Ultimately, Arizona will have to get creative with their offseason approach. Hazen will still have to swing his fair share of trades. Especially considering many of the D-backs' depth options have already been forced into regular roles after the 2025 Trade Deadline.
There may not be a huge splash move that gets the fanbase excited this offseason. But in terms of overall roster construction, it may be best for the future of the club to see the available payroll spread out across multiple additions — with a trade or two thrown in, as well.