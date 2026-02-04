Diamondbacks' Franchise Great Announces Retirement

On Wednesday, former long-time Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

Peralta, 38, spent an extremely successful eight-and-a-half seasons as a member of the Diamondbacks, owning a .283/.340/.463 slash, an .803 OPS and 110 homers during his time in Arizona.

“I want to formally announce my retirement from baseball. I want to thank God for all of the blessings he has given me, for giving me the best parents and sisters who always supported me. For my wonderful wife and beautiful kids who were always with me and supported me unconditionally," Peralta wrote in a statement on social media.

"Thank you to the Arizona Diamondbacks organization for making my dreams come true, believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play the best baseball in the world — MLB. I also want to thank all of the other organizations that were a part of my career; Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Thank you to Dave McKay for making me a Gold Glover, and thank you to Jose Amado for making me a Silver Slugger. And of course, thank you to all of the fans were always so special with me.

"It was a lot of years of hard work, dedication and discipline, and I can now say with my head up that ’I did it.’ The Freight Train has reached his final destination — HOME. Thank you baseball!”

Peralta is quite the success story. After his early career as a pitcher stalled out, Peralta went to independent ball as a hitter. He performed so impressively the D-backs selected his contract in 2013.

Peralta debuted for the big league club in 2014, and began a stretch of consistently productive hitting for Arizona. He amassed 15.9 average WAR as a member of the D-backs.

Peralta earned a Silver Slugger award for an .868 OPS in the 2018 season, then followed that up with an outfield Gold Glove Award in 2019.

In 2022, the D-backs traded their long-tenured outfielder to the Tampa Bay Rays, bringing back catching prospect Cristian Cerda in the process. Peralta then joined a pair of D-backs rivals, playing for the Dodgers in 2023 and the Padres in 2024. He did not play in the 2025 season.

Peralta was a staple in Arizona for the majority of his lengthy major league career — often one of the lone bright spots on underperforming teams. Though his tenure ended several seasons prior, he'll be remembered for his time in the Sedona red.

