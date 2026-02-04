D-backs' Corbin Burnes Gives Update on Injury Timeline

Arizona Diamondbacks injured ace Corbin Burnes is still aiming for an aggressive midseason return in 2026.

The right-hander went down with an elbow injury on June 1, 2025, ending the first season of his six-year, $210 million contract with the Diamondbacks prematurely. He then underwent the first major procedure of his MLB career — the dreaded Tommy John Surgery.

Burnes remained close to the organization he hand-picked ahead of 2025, and set a goal of coming back in July of 2026. According to a recent article by Sportscasting's Kyle Odegard, Burnes provided an update on that timeline at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale this week.

Related Content: Corbin Burnes' D-backs Return Might be Sooner than Expected

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes On Recovery Timeline

May 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Burnes appears confident that he'll be able to maintain his pace, and is making progress in his rehab,

“We put an aggressive timeline on it from the get-go,” Burnes told Odegard. “We were looking at the 12½, 13-month mark. We’re still on pace with that. I do whatever I can to make it shorter every day. The training staff does a great job of keeping me on track and making sure I don’t push myself too hard. Everything has been good. Anytime I can try to sneak it ahead a little I will, but to this point, still on pace.”

Burnes said he's looking forward to having a "normal" Spring, with pitchers and catchers set to report to Salt River Fields in under a week on February 10.

“Everything has been good,” Burnes said. “No issues so far. We’re probably about halfway through the throwing program, leading back into bullpens. It should look somewhat normal in Spring Training, being able to be out with the guys playing catch. Bullpens should start toward the end of camp, and then we’ll build up from there. Everything has been good so far.”

Of course, it will still be a lengthy road back from such a significant injury. A ramp-up period will be necessary, and Burnes' effectiveness may very well be handicapped.

In the meantime, Arizona's rotation has been filled, for the moment. The D-backs brought in Michael Soroka and reunited with Merrill Kelly in the offseason. As it stands, Burnes' return could push one of the current arms out of the D-backs' rotation, barring an injury or significant underperformance.

If Burnes does come back in July, looking even close to his ace-like self, it should bring a significant boost to Arizona's pitching staff.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News