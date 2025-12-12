GM Mike Hazen Explains why D-backs Signed Michael Soroka

On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks' signing of right-handed pitcher Michael Soroka was made official. That came with the corresponding move to DFA Bryce Jarvis.

Related Content: Diamondbacks Make Signing Official, DFA Right-hander

Soroka pitched to a 4.52 ERA in 2025, serving as both a starter and reliever for the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

Following the announcement, D-backs GM Mike Hazen spoke with members of the media to discuss the signing. Hazen explained what it was about Soroka that stood out to Arizona.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Mike Hazen Explains Michael Soroka Signing

Aug 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Michael Soroka (41) throws the ball against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Hazen confirmed that Soroka would be a starting pitcher for Arizona this season. That goes hand-in-hand with the obvious and pressing need for rotational coverage this offseason. Hazen said the D-backs have been in the market for more than one starter, and liked what Soroka brought to the table.

"We've been in the market for starting pitching, likely multiple starting pitchers this offseason, and we felt like [Soroka] had the combination of stuff, bounce-back potential and the upside to make it a good fit for us.

"But more than anything else, I think the background, the stuff, the ability to go out and compete, the makeup, as a starting pitcher, we felt like it was a good deal for us," Hazen said.

The GM said the D-backs had tried to acquire Soroka in the past, and called him an "early priority" for this offseason.

Hazen also noted that Soroka is working on tweaking his pitch arsenal, but did not dive into the specifics of what those new-developing pitches were.

"He's worked hard at building out his arsenal. He started to do that at the end of the year last year. We feel confident that that's going to be able to translate into success in 2026."

"He's just building out his pitch arsenal right now. He did some of that in Chicago, and then into the offseason. And we're confident that the way he's going to present moving forward is going to be [an] addition to, obviously, a couple of really good pitches that he already has. And we think that has a chance to take him to the next level."

Of course, the one main red flag about Soroka has been his injury history. He's spent numerous stints on the IL in his career, and has only delivered a 90-plus-inning season once — his rookie season in 2019.

Hazen acknowledged that injury risk, and said the team feels comfortable about where Soroka stands in terms of health.

"We spent some time, we met with him. I know there's been some things in the past from an injury standpoint that we felt very comfortable with in terms of the work that he had put in," Hazen said.

He also said the team believes the floor of their pitching staff from a minor league depth perspective has improved, both in terms of individual growth and with regard to their deadline additions.

That was also a factor in allowing Arizona to be somewhat more comfortable acquiring a pitcher with an injury history.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News