Diamondbacks Named Fit for Former Dodgers Reliever

The Arizona Diamondbacks still have a bullpen problem.

While the D-backs' pitching staff has been a bit more productive than might have been expected in terms of run prevention, there is still an obvious hole in their relief department. Even for some of the better bullpens in baseball, adding quality arms is a positive endeavor.

A recent article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer ran through some remaining free agent options still available. For the Diamondbacks, Rymer pointed out former Dodgers and White Sox reliever Michael Kopech — who is still unsigned.

Diamondbacks named fit for former Dodger Michael Kopech

Jun 14, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Michael Kopech throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Sun-Imagn Images | Ryan Sun-Imagn Images

Kopech has been in the majors since 2018, but has only pitched 411 career innings over parts of six seasons, despite beginning his career as a starting pitcher.

The issue for the flamethrowing right-hander has been health. He's was on and off the Injured List three times during the 2025 season, which limited him to just 11 innings with the Dodgers.

"Despite some bright spots here and there, Michael Kopech's career has yet to fully launch," Rymer writes. "And if it's a question of why he's still a free agent, you probably have to look no further than his injury history."

"However, we're still talking about a guy who touched 101 mph last year. And because he gets good extension out of his 6'3", 220-pound frame, his heat comes in looking even hotter than what the radar gun says."

There's no denying Kopech has been an extremely effective arm when healthy. His fastball hits triple-digits regularly, and he's posted a 3.89 ERA and 3.76 FIP — with a 12.12 K/9 as well — since becoming a reliever.

"He might be the most high-reward free agent left standing. And at this point, the risk of signing him is likely minimal. If the D-backs are to have any hope of taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, they need to do something about their bullpen," Rymer continued.

Kopech is still just 29 years old. While health is certainly a major red flag, the Diamondbacks could use as many quality innings as they can possibly get out of any of their pitching staff.

If Kopech can help Arizona stay even somewhat afloat in the relief department before Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk get back to full strength (which may not be until 2027), he's an arm worth taking a flyer on.