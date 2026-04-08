The D-backs Have One Glaring Problem — And It's Not What You Think

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 5-6 to open the 2026 regular season, though it feels as if the D-backs have hardly come close to scraping the ceiling of their capabilities — and there's one particular reason that stands out.

No, it's not the bullpen.

For as much as the Diamondbacks have generally been a pitching-weak team — and they've certainly had their head-scratching bullpen moments this season — the biggest issue plaguing their win-loss column isn't their pitching staff; it's an offense that has almost entirely failed to live up to its repuation.

Diamondbacks offense underperforming early in 2026

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) scores under the tag by Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers (34) in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks have been, for the most part, in contention for a top-10, often even top-five offensive group. Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo man the top of the order, but the D-backs have experience and talent up and down the lineup, as well.

It's still early, obviously, but Arizona's offense owns a sixth-worst .631 OPS. They rank bottom-10 in total hits (74), home runs (eight) and RBI (36) on the young season.

In terms of clutchness, Arizona is a mere 18-for-78 (a .231 average) with runners in scoring position — the 22nd-best number in baseball.

The D-backs have not had an explosive start from their top three hitters, in general. Though Carroll's .981 OPS does rank eighth in the National League, it's been a slow start for Marte (.209 average, .603 OPS) and Perdomo (.162 average, .535 OPS).

To a degree, both of those slumping hitters have suffered from some poor batted ball luck. The important point is not who's hitting and who's not, but rather the poor timing thereof.

Because Arizona's pitching has been, believe it or not, quite sturdy since their 17-2 blowout loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Diamondbacks' pitching staff surprisingly solid

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Juan Morillo against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's wholesale team ERA is 4.07. That is the 17th-best figure in baseball.

The D-backs' starting rotation ERA is 3.16 — the 10th-best in baseball and fourth-best in the National League. Three-fifths of Arizona's rotation — Zac Gallen, Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Soroka — have combined to give up five runs over their collective seven starts to open the year.

The bullpen is a shakier 6.02, which is the fifth-worst. However, five of their earned runs came off catcher James McCann in a meaningless ninth inning, with six more in a different blowup inning charged to right-hander Joe Ross, who was designated for assignment earlier in the week.

Removing those two outlier performances, Arizona's bullpen ERA suddenly becomes 3.72. In other words, an above-average 14th-best number in all of baseball. Taking those runs away from the overall team ERA puts it at 3.10 — which would rank sixth in baseball.

Yes, those blowup innings are certainly an issue. But they've also held their opponents to relatively reasonable full-game run totals (again, with the exception of the Braves blowout) for much of the year. If the offense cannot get itself into a rhythm now, benefitting from sturdier pitching, it may become ugly if the effort on the mound begins to worsen as 2026 progresses.