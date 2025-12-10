Diamondbacks Take Right-hander From Cardinals

The Arizona Diamondbacks made three selections in the Triple-A phase of the 2025 Rule 5 Draft this year.

Due to not owning an available 40-man roster spot, they did not make any selections during the major league portion of the Draft.

Arizona's second selection of the day was right-hander Sean Harney, a Double-A arm from the St. Louis Cardinals' organization. They took righty reliever Antonio Menendez from the Tampa Bay Rays with their previous selection.

Arizona Diamondbacks Take Sean Harney from Cardinals

Harney was taken out of the University of Kentucky in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft — ironically by the Rays. He had enjoyed two very solid years with the Wildcats, primarily serving as a closer, but eventually making some starts at the college level.

That trend has continued into his pro career, as he's served in both leverage relief and as a starting pitcher through the years.

Harney then spent three seasons in Tampa Bay's organization, getting as far as Double-A in 2024. He was then traded to the Mets and eventually flipped to the Cardinals in the offseason ahead of 2025.

The righty has thrown to a 3.97 ERA in his four-year minor league career. He posted a 4.24 figure with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. It's worth noting that the Texas League (which Springfield resides in) is a slightly hitter-friendly environment.

Harney is not an exceptional strikeout arm, with just 31 strikeouts in 34 innings in 2025. He also issued 20 walks — a problem that was not as much of an issue in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. With that said, Harney only surrendered two homers in the entirety of his 34 innings — a pace of 0.53 homers per nine innings.

Harney likely won't carry significant impact on the D-backs' roster, as their pitching needs are most severe at the major league level. The Rule 5 Draft does occasionally contain plenty of hidden gems, but the minor league portion serves more to help organizations add depth to their farm systems.

The D-backs will have to turn their sights back towards major league acquisitions sooner than later if they hope to find a way to contend again in the 2026 season. It's certainly not going to be easy for Mike Hazen and co. to fill every need.

