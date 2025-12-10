Diamondbacks Snag Reliever from Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made their first selection in the Rule 5 Draft.

Arizona began their selections in the Triple-A portion of the Draft, selecting right-handed reliever Antonio Menendez from the Tampa Bay Rays' Double-A squad.

The D-backs were not able to make any selections in the Major League portion of the Rule 5 Draft, due to not owning an open 40-man roster spot. Minor league selections do not require an open 40-man spot. Menendez was one of three selections made by the Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks Draft Antonio Menendez

Menendez was drafted by Tampa Bay back in the 2021 MLB Draft. He's spent the past four years working his way through the minor leagues. He's 26 years old, and spent time with both the Triple- and Double-A clubs in the Rays' organization this past season.

He began the year with Triple-A Durham, but struggled to an extreme degree, posting an ugly 8.31 ERA over 21.2 innings. Though he struck out nearly 10 batters per nine at that level, he had a severe issue with walks.

That forced the Rays to relegate him back to Double-A. But upon returning to that level, he was excellent, pitching to a 1.99 ERA over 22.2 innings.

For his minor league career, Menendez owns a 3.41 ERA. He's had pockets of high success, but has also struggled with his command.

Menendez is not much of a velocity arm, with a sinker that stays in the low 90s. He also throws a low-80s cutter and slider. His sinker was crushed to a .365 opposing average and .596 slug in the 2025 season.

The Rule 5 Draft is not often an area in which impact talent is added, particularly in the minor league phase. That does not mean any one member of the Rule 5 Draft cannot become a success story, but the selections are generally of the depth variety with some upside potential, at best.

Menendez does not figure to be in the D-backs' future plans anytime soon, but will serve as depth at the minor league level for the time being.

The Diamondbacks need relief help (and starting pitching) at the major league level more than anything else. The Rule 5 Draft is not the place for teams to fill offseason needs.

The 2025 offseason continues to be a grind for Arizona.

