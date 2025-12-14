Diamondbacks Reportedly Sign Former Astros Pitcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a deal with former Houston Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy, according to a recent report from Excélsior's Emmanuel Campa on X/Twitter. It had been previously reported that Arizona was interested in signing the veteran right-hander.

It is not yet clear if this deal is of the minor- or major-league variety, and the financial details have not yet been reported. According to Campa's report, however, Urquidy is expected to compete for a rotation spot in Spring Training.

That suggests this is likely a minor league deal with a Spring Training invite, but that is not confirmed as of this writing.

Urquidy, a native of Mazatlan, Mexico, just completed an excellent stint in the Mexican Winter League, pitching to a 1.09 ERA over six starts for Venados de Mazatlan.

Arizona Diamondbacks Reportedly Sign Jose Urquidy

Apr 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) prior to the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Urquidy spent his first five major league seasons as a member of the Astros, consistently putting forward solid numbers in their starting rotation. In fact, Urquidy owns three World Series wins (individual game) in his time in Houston.

For his major league career, he holds a 4.00 ERA and 4.51 FIP, although he's delivered an ERA below 4.00 in all but one season — an injury-marred 2023 in which he pitched to a 5.29 ERA over 63 innings.

Urquidy has had his fair share of significant injuries, however. He suffered a shoulder injury in 2023 that held him out much of that season, then underwent Tommy John Surgery in the middle of 2024.

After a lengthy return process, he eventually got back into major league action in 2025, appearing in just two games for the Detroit Tigers and allowing two runs over 2.1 innings of relief. That season's 7.71 ERA is not indicative of a full season's worth of poor results.

He did, however, pitch to a 2.91 ERA in the minor leagues in 2025. His 93 MPH fastball did not appear to suffer much of a velocity loss.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, are in dire need of pitching still. They recently signed right-hander Michael Soroka to a one-year deal with the intent to use him as a starter, but there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding both Arizona's rotation and bullpen.

Urquidy is a major league-caliber arm, even if he's been so injury-plagued of late. There's a solid chance the right-handed veteran sees himself in a legitimate competition for a role on the 2026 D-backs.

Even if not, he'll be valuable depth at the Triple-A level — something of which teams cannot own enough.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News