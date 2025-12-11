Diamondbacks Discussed Trade for 2 Rays Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks depart the Winter Meetings without seeing any major trades take place. Of course, the biggest question is Ketel Marte — whether or not he'll be traded, and whether or not the acquiring club can offer enough quality pitching to satisfy GM Mike Hazen and the D-backs.

According to a new report from The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks have engaged in discussions with the Tampa Bay Rays for a deal involving right-handed starting pitchers Ryan Pepiot and Shane Baz. Piecoro added that the deal is not close to being done, however.

Piecoro added that Arizona has had conversations with another club involving a more "high-profile" starter, as well.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussed Pepiot, Baz with Rays

Though Baz and Pepiot would certainly both fill a need, they offer little in terms of high-end production. It would be difficult to look at the two arms as being a satisfying return for a Marte trade, even if they are both under control through 2028.

Baz has a career 4.25 ERA, with a 4.87 figure in the 2025 season — the first season of his career he's pitched more than 80 innings. He missed most of 2022 and all of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. He did not make his major league return until July of 2024.

Pepiot, meanwhile, has had significantly more raw success on the mound, but there is a caveat. While he's pitched to an overall career ERA of 3.54, his FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) is notably higher at 4.30.

In all four of his major league seasons, with both the Dodgers and Rays, Pepiot has seen his ERA significantly outperform his peripheral metrics, suggesting he has not been as proficient a pitcher as his run prevention numbers might suggest.

It feels as though taking on a pair of risky arms simply to fill spots in the pitching staff would not be the most effective way to maximize Marte's value. Hazen acknowledged that in Piecoro's article.

But in order to be competitive in 2026, Arizona needs more than simply arms to eat innings. The D-backs reportedly made one signing thus far with right-hander Michael Soroka to serve as rotational depth, but they will still need a more front-line arm, especially if Marte is involved.

Ultimately, the front-facing dialogue appears to be consistent from Hazen. Trading Marte would not be Hazen's "first choice," per Piecoro, but the three-time All-Star might provide the most opportunity to fill the numerous holes on the D-backs roster.

But if Hazen is looking to fill those roster holes, it feels unlikely the likes of Baz and Pepiot would provide enough guaranteed production to make the deal worth Arizona's while.

