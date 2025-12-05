Diamondbacks Sign Former White Sox Infielder

The Arizona Diamondbacks are adding to their minor league infield depth.

According to a post from the Triple-A Reno Aces on X/Twitter, the D-backs have signed righty-hitting infielder and former member of the Chicago White Sox Jacob Amaya to a minor league contract.

The deal also comes with an invitation to big league Spring Training.

Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Jacob Amaya

May 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Jacob Amaya (8) bats against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Amaya, the 27-year-old primary shortstop, was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2027 MLB Draft. He would eventually be traded to the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2023 season in exchange for infielder Miguel Rojas.

Amaya did not reach the major leagues until the 2023 season, and has since spent the past three years in limited MLB roles. He made his MLB debut with the Marlins, but only played in four games in 2023.

He was then traded by Miami to the Houston Astros early in the 2024 season, with whom he spent only one major league contest. He was designated for assignment, picked up by the Baltimore Orioles, and then once again designated for assignment and claimed by the Chicago White Sox.

Amaya appeared in 37 games for the White Sox in 2025, but never put forward much in terms of offensive production. For his short major league career, he owns a .147/.183/.161 and zero career homers.

In the minor leagues, Amaya hit to a .250/.352/.420 slash with nine homers with Chicago Triple-A affiliate this past season. For his minor league career, that number is .251/.352/.391, good for just a .743 OPS.

Amaya does not figure to be a contributor at the major league level for the D-backs this upcoming season. In all reality, he is mostly considered minor league depth.

Arizona already has a loaded infield, with plenty of young players looking to make an impact in MLB.

Defensively, he's spent time at shortstop (his natural position) second base and third base. He's spent most of his major and minor league innings at shortstop, but has spent a significant chunk at second base, as well.

The D-backs have a tough offseason ahead of them. While these minor league moves bring some depth at the Triple-A level, GM Mike Hazen and co. will have to find a way to prioritize making pitching additions at the major league level.

Perhaps Amaya enters a utility infield battle alongside the likes of Jordan Lawlar in Spring Training, but he'll probably be relegated to almost exclusively Triple-A innings.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News