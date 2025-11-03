Inside The Diamondbacks

D-backs Won't Lose Long-Time Assistant GM to Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks' front office member is staying put for now.

Alex D'Agostino

Feb 21, 2022; Scottsdale, Ariz., U.S.; Diamondbacks senior vice-president & assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye watches a select training camp for minor-league players not covered by the Players Association at Salt River Fields. MLB continues to be in a lockout after the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement Dec. 2. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Baseball Diamondbacks Select Minor League Camp / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Arizona Diamondbacks will not have to replace senior vice president and assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye this offseason after all, according to a new report from The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli.

Sawdaye, a long-tenured member of the D-backs front office, was one of two known finalists for the Colorado Rockies' vacant general manager spot.

Sawdaye and his fellow front-runner (Matt Forman of the Cleveland Guardian) are both out of the running, according to Ghiroli's report. Sawdaye will not depart for the Rockies, remaining alongside GM Mike Hazen in Arizona, at least, for the time being.

Colorado's direction is now unclear.

"The two finalists for the Colorado Rockies’ head of baseball operations job — Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye and Cleveland Guardians assistant general manager Matt Forman — are no longer in the running for the position, multiple league sources told The Athletic on Monday," Ghiroli wrote.

Sawdaye was, reportedly, the direction Colorado was leaning more heavily before the ultimate decision came down to move on from both finalist candidates.

"Sawdaye, who was at Coors Field for his final interview last Monday, was believed to be the favorite of the two. It’s unclear how close the sides came to having Sawdaye preside over a Rockies team that went 43-119 in 2025 in a National League West division he’s very familiar with.

"What transpired to prompt the Rockies to move in another direction is unclear, but league sources confirmed there were no other finalists for the job as of last week," Ghiroli continued.

The Rockies, who parted ways with GM Bill Schmidt in the offseason, no longer have a clear-cut option.

Sawdaye, meanwhile, will return to his place alongside Hazen at the helm of the D-backs, both coming over ahead of the 2017 season. The former Red Sox executive came over to Arizona at the same time as Hazen, and has been a valuable, if not under-the-radar member of the D-backs' front office.

So what does this mean? Business as usual for the D-backs. Arizona will go without major changes to their front office, at least for now. The focus will be solely on adding to a beaten-up pitching staff and overall roster this offseason.

While no regime is inherently without flaws, consistency is often a plus, even in an industry that is so results-oriented.

