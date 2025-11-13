GM Mike Hazen Reveals D-backs' Offseason Focus

The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a 2025 season full of disappointment, after missing the playoffs for the second-straight year despite sky-high expectations, Arizona found itself 80-82, watching the playoffs from afar.

That left quite the unsatisfying feeling in the minds of D-backs fans, coaches, players and executives alike.

And with so many departures, whether via trade, injury or free agency, Arizona's roster is in a state of dire need.

GM Mike Hazen, in a recent appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show, discussed the areas he's going to focus on this offseason — they aren't exactly what one might consider to be a shock.

Arizona Diamondbacks Mike Hazen Reveals Offseason Focus

Arizona Diamondbacks Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Hazen talks with Senior Vice President & Assistant General Manager Amiel Sawdaye (right) during spring training practice at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Feb. 13, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hazen was relatively blunt with his assessment of Arizona's needs. It would be difficult to put it any other way.

"The pitching is going to be more of the priority," Hazen said.

"I'm going with that mindset that we still need to add to our starting pitching. ... And then the bullpen, same thing."

The D-backs' needs do extend beyond the pitching staff, as well. Namely, Arizona needs a first baseman, and would likely want to add a right-handed bat to their outfield if possible.

Hazen said he feels confident in the ability of his young players to step up into some of those roles, however, which will allow him to focus a little more heavily on the run-prevention aspect of D-backs baseball.

"I feel like we have more options internally, position player-wise to solve some of our issues that we may have defensively and offensively," he said.

"I don't think we've gone through an off season yet where we haven't added some level of offense to the team. So I don't think we're going to... just ignore that completely.

"Maybe some of that comes via trade that I'm not aware of yet that we haven't really had a lot of discussions on. But I see a lot of those good young position players serving a number of positions, their versatility, their ability, how they perform in the lineup," Hazen said.

There were certainly plenty of opportunities for some of those young players in the latter days of 2025. Following the Trade Deadline, hitters like Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawlar began to see a higher demand for their services, and displayed considerable growth in the process.

As a whole, the D-backs got closer to their previous identity — one of chaos, youth and defense, while sacrificing power. Hazen said he expects that to be the case again in 2026.

"My gut tells me we may see a little less powe ron the team next year. I think we may see a little more contact, a little more athleticism... a lot of those guys prioritizing defense in some cases," he said.

