How Raisel Iglesias' New Braves Contract Could Hurt the D-backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks desperately need a closer this offseason. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves just locked theirs down for another year, giving closer Raisel Iglesias a one-year, $16 million contract this week.

This deal could actually hurt Arizona's offseason plan. Here's why:

How Raisel Iglesias' New Contract Could Hinder D-backs' Closer Search

First, some D-backs numbers for this upcoming offseason.

The payroll is expected to take a dip ahead of 2026, with Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers estimating between $27 and $37 million available to spend, with a need for two leverage arms (including a closer), multiple starting pitchers and a first baseman — at least.

That means, even if Arizona were to find an identical one-year deal for a closer of Iglesias' caliber, the money would eat up almost or more than half of their available resources.

And it might have a ripple effect on the rest of the market that prices Arizona out of the upper end of closer options entirely.

Iglesias was, as an overall product, a very good pitcher for the Braves in the 2025 season. His numbers are solid for the full season, with a 3.21 ERA over 67.1 innings with 29 saves and five blown.

But it's worth noting that Iglesias' overall success came almost purely in the final two months of the 2025 season. He owned an ERA north of 5.00 as late as July 26.

He's also 35 years old over 11 MLB seasons, and has displayed significantly worse strikeout numbers in 2024 and 2025 compared to his previous elite years.

With that in mind, that sets up the D-backs to have a difficult time obtaining a reasonably-priced closer in the free agent market.

Options are already limited as is, but with the bar being set at $16 million for a solid, but not necessarily best-of-the-best closer, Arizona may struggle to find a ninth-inning arm they are willing to afford.

Some of the notable free agents include arms like Emilio Pagan, Kenley Jansen and Devin Williams. Using them as an example, let's take a look.

Pagan posted a 2.88 ERA and three more saves (32) than Iglesias, with only one more blown (six). He's also 35, but with two fewer major league seasons, and no sign of recent peripheral decline.

Jansen is 38 and entering what would be his 18th MLB season, but had a 2.59 ERA over 62 innings in 2025 and converted an astonishing 29 of 30 saves.

Williams had a poor overall season in 2025 with a 4.79 ERA, but still converted 18-of-22 saves, and has the track record and resume of one of the best closers in baseball. He posted an ERA below 2.00 in each of the past three seasons, and his strikeout numbers were still exceptional in 2025.

Williams is also four years younger than Iglesias (31) with seven years in MLB.

Essentially, while Iglesias absolutely rivals all these arms in talent, his overall numbers, peripherals and track record could arguably put him below all three other examples in terms of contract value.

If the D-backs were to inquire on any one of those arms, they may have to fork over more than $16 million, or offer a multi-year contract worth a hefty amount to land their guy — a risk in and of itself.

Obviously, there are other lesser closer options out there as well, and a trade could be a possibility, but Iglesias' deal does carry heavy implications for the closer market.

