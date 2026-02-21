Key D-backs Hitter Gets First Start in Center Field

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play their second Cactus League game of spring training on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, this time as the home team.

Notes from the Locker Room and Back Fields at Salt River Fields

The Diamondbacks and their fans will get their first look at Jordan Lawlar in center field on Saturday. Druw Jones is playing in right field.

Lawlar has never played an affiliated minor league or major league inning in the outfield. He played 27 innings in the outfield for Licey during winter ball in December.

Related Content: D-backs' Jordan Lawlar Opens Up on Looming Position Change

Mitch Bratt, who came over to the Diamondbacks from Texas in the Merrill Kelly trade last year, gets the start on the mound. Bratt had an impressive season in 2025 pitching between Texas and Arizona Double-A affiliates, posting a 3.38 ERA in 122 innings.

Hayden Durke is one of the featured relievers scheduled to appear. He brings-big time stuff and strikeout ability. Be sure to check out his interview on the Snakes Territory Podcast.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Lineup Feb 21, 2026 | Jack Sommers

Left-hander Tommy Henry, recovering from Tommy John surgery, is already throwing bullpens off a mound and will throw a live BP shortly. He does not expect to pitch in any Cactus League games.

Henry was very grateful to the team for bringing him back and allowing him to rehab with familiar trainers and coaches. Known as one of the nicest people in that locker room, it's good to see good things happen to good people.

Andrew Saalfrank was in the locker room today, left arm still in a sling following shoulder surgery. He spoke about grinding through the end of last season, knowing that something was off.

Much like this scribe, who is also a side sleeper, and developed bone spurs in his shoulder, Saalfrank thinks that is how his bone spurs might have developed as well. Speaking from experience, those bone spurs can really shred things inside the shoulder. The technical term for what Saalfrank had is Bennett's Lesion.

Jonathan Loaisiga, who is in camp as an Non-Roster Invitee on a minor league deal, had multiple minor league offers and even one major league offer. He chose the Diamondbacks. Be sure to check out Alex D'Agostino's article later in the day from our interview with the right-hander.

Lefty Yu-Min Lin, who was previously considered the organizations top pitching prospect, had a tough year in 2025 and fell down the rankings. He will pitch in Saturday's game. He said he's still being stretched out and prepared as a starter, but is ready to pitch in whatever role the organization wants to get him to the majors.