Michael Soroka is Creating a Tough Decision for the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka has not wasted any time making an impact in the D-backs' starting rotation.

Soroka made a historic debut with Arizona, pitching five scoreless innings while striking out 10 — a franchise record for a starter's team debut. He also pitched the first immaculate inning in franchise history since the 2012 season.

The right-hander followed that up with another sturdy performance on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves. Though he did issue three walks, gave up three base hits and surrendered a decent amount of hard contact, Soroka managed to keep Arizona in the game. He gave up one earned run and escaped multiple jams despite throwing an inefficient 90 pitches.

With Merrill Kelly on the return path from the IL, Arizona will soon have to make a decision about which arm in the rotation would be moved to a relief role to accommodate Kelly.

Michael Soroka making tough D-backs decision harder

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka (34) reacts after striking out a batter to end the inning against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field on March 30, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Soroka had been the default choice, given his history of relief experience. While he was signed as a starter, it almost felt that he would be the obvious candidate to switch roles.

But if Soroka continues to pitch the way he has lately, it will not be that easy to simply push a contributing starter into a more limited spot. Twice has Soroka left with Arizona in good position to win a game.

On the other side, the D-backs bullpen has had plenty of its own struggles. Perhaps adding an effective arm in a multi-inning capacity could become a relief weapon.

Manager Torey Lovullo has not spoken much to the potential decision, saying multiple times he is not thinking about that change quite yet. But it's hard to say that Soroka's ability to continue delivering positive results hasn't added to his case to stay in the rotation.

Soroka himself said prior to the beginning of Cactus League games this spring that he would prefer to stay in a starting role, and that he feels he is best suited to pitching out of the rotation.

Although Soroka has shown an ability to survive off both contact and swing-and-miss, he has struggled to pitch efficiently for the most part. He landed just 57 of his 90 pitches for strikes on Saturday and committed an error, which extended his innings and drove up his pitch count.

But as long as the runners aren't crossing home plate, it's hard to argue Soroka should not have a chance to continue proving himself. Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt — who seemed relatively safe from moving to a bullpen role — have both struggled to open the year.