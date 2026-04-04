This Diamondbacks Trend is Starting to Feel Impossible to Ignore

The Arizona Diamondbacks have an undeniable issue in terms of their pitching and run prevention efforts so far in the 2026 season.

The big inning.

So far in 2026, the D-backs have allowed at least four runs in a single inning in six of their first eight contests this season, including a six-run inning and eight-run inning.

For a team whose weakness has generally been on the pitching side, Arizona's staff has had its moments of relative stability so far this season — perhaps surprisingly so, if not for the massive lopsided frames.

"We're well aware of those big innings, those big, crooked numbers. We've got to stop that," manager Torey Lovullo said to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo on Friday.

"There's something that's going on here that I don't really like and I know the entire team doesn't like. One or two runs keeps you in the game. When you give up eight, you're going to have a hell of a time coming back [from] that."

Torey Lovullo says Diamondbacks have problem with big innings

Mar 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) hands the ball to manager Torey Lovullo (17) during a pitching change as infielder Carlos Santana (41) and catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) look on against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The manager said slowing down or stopping the opposing team's momentum is the key to avoiding such instances.

"You've got to stop momentum in sports. That's the most important thing," he said.

"There are ways to stop it. You can take a mound visit from the catcher. You can also have a visit from the dugout. I've asked [shortstop Geraldo Perdomo] to take his time, walk in from shortstop, call a timeout, get the team together.

"I told him, you walk in from shortstop like you're drunk. Just take your time. Make it be three minutes long from deep shortstop all the way to the mound."

Lovullo said the team is still trying to hone in on the best way to put a stop to that momentum when on the wrong end of it.

"We're trying to figure out that method," he said. "We only get one mound visit before you're going to take somebody out.

"Ultimately, it falls on the pitcher to step back off the mound, take a deep breath and say, 'I'm one pitch away from getting a double play. I'm one pitch away from getting back into this count. I'm one pitch away from executing and getting a huge out, which is going to turn the entire inning around.'

"It'll fall on the pitcher, but those around us, we're trying to be as creative as possibleto slow the game down as well," the manager said.