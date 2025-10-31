Ranking D-backs' 3 Most Thrilling Wins of 2025
The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season was one that ended on a sour note. The general perception of the 80-win D-backs club is one of wasted potential, a loss of identity, and a near-reset with regard to their roster.
In fact, the gritty, never-say-die aspect of Arizona's reputation seemed to elude them for much of 2025.
But that doesn't mean there weren't plenty of heartwarming moments, thrilling wins and exciting comebacks.
It's time to take a look back at three of Arizona's most thrilling victories of the 2025 season.
This list is not comprehensive, but rather highlights three of the D-backs' most exciting wins. Perhaps the beauty of a 162-game marathon is how many opportunities there are for thrilling victories. Here they are:
3: D-backs' Wild 5-Run Ninth vs Brewers (April 12, 2025)
The Diamondbacks faced a 4-0 deficit heading into the ninth inning of Corbin Burnes' home debut, against Burnes' old team in the Milwaukee Brewers — a club that would end up winning an MLB-high 97 games in 2025.
But then Gabriel Moreno walked, Alek Thomas tripled, Garrett Hampson walked and Corbin Carroll doubled — all with one out. Suddenly, it was 4-3, with the tying run at second.
Geraldo Perdomo worked an eight-pitch walk to set up Jake McCarthy (who had just two base hits on the young season) for the game-tying RBI single.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then completed the comeback with a walk-off sacrifice fly.
2: D-backs' Ninth-Inning Barrage vs Braves (June 5, 2025)
In terms of pure volume, Arizona's wild six-run comeback against the Atlanta Braves on June 5 stands out. After Brandon Pfaadt and Tommy Henry gave up nine runs in seven innings, Arizona was staring down a 10-4 score in the ninth.
A routine, blowout win for the Braves, right?
Wrong. With one out, the Diamondbacks began to stack baserunners. Gurriel began the scoring with a solo homer. Tim Tawa walked and Alek Thomas hit a two-run blast to make it 10-7.
But it kept going. Jose Herrera walked, Carroll doubled and Ketel Marte singled to make it 10-8. With two outs, Ildemaro Vargas hit an RBI single.
That set up Eugenio Suárez (who had struck out to open the ninth inning) to shoot a two-run double down the left field line, miraculously flipping the score to 11-10 in favor of Arizona.
Perhaps the most exciting aspect? The D-backs did not squander this comeback, as Shelby Miller induced a game-ending double play to secure the save and a sweep of the struggling Braves.
1: Perdomo's Walk-Off vs Dodgers (September 23, 2025)
It may not have been the most unbelievable comeback attempt in terms of total runs scored, but in terms of stakes, situation and opponent, this game may have been the most impactful of the season to this point.
Desperately needing wins to stay alive in the playoff hunt, Arizona faced their juggernaut rival Los Angeles Dodgers. They faced a 4-0 deficit after the top of the seventh inning.
Then the comeback process began. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, James McCann doubled to score Vargas and make it 4-1. A pinch-hit home run by Adrian Del Castillo made it a three-run inning.
The D-backs could not complete the comeback then, but once again delivered in the ninth inning. It began again with Vargas, who was hit by a pitch. Tawa walked, McCann dropped an impressive sacrifcie bunt with two strikes, and Jorge Barrosa hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.
Then, it was up to Perdomo, who slapped the winning single to left field as a packed Chase Field erupted in cheers for a 5-4 victory. For at least that moment, there was hope for a playoff run.