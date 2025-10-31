Inside The Diamondbacks

Ranking D-backs' 3 Most Thrilling Wins of 2025

Re-live some of the most exciting moments of the 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks.

Alex D'Agostino

Arizona Diamondbacks Geraldo Perdomo (2) celebrates after hitting the game winning RBI-single to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 in the ninth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 23, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Arizona Diamondbacks Geraldo Perdomo (2) celebrates after hitting the game winning RBI-single to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 in the ninth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 23, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season was one that ended on a sour note. The general perception of the 80-win D-backs club is one of wasted potential, a loss of identity, and a near-reset with regard to their roster.

In fact, the gritty, never-say-die aspect of Arizona's reputation seemed to elude them for much of 2025.

But that doesn't mean there weren't plenty of heartwarming moments, thrilling wins and exciting comebacks.

It's time to take a look back at three of Arizona's most thrilling victories of the 2025 season.

This list is not comprehensive, but rather highlights three of the D-backs' most exciting wins. Perhaps the beauty of a 162-game marathon is how many opportunities there are for thrilling victories. Here they are:

3: D-backs' Wild 5-Run Ninth vs Brewers (April 12, 2025)

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll is congratulated by left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll (7) is congratulated by left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) after a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks faced a 4-0 deficit heading into the ninth inning of Corbin Burnes' home debut, against Burnes' old team in the Milwaukee Brewers — a club that would end up winning an MLB-high 97 games in 2025.

But then Gabriel Moreno walked, Alek Thomas tripled, Garrett Hampson walked and Corbin Carroll doubled — all with one out. Suddenly, it was 4-3, with the tying run at second.

Geraldo Perdomo worked an eight-pitch walk to set up Jake McCarthy (who had just two base hits on the young season) for the game-tying RBI single.

Related Content: Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: A Hero Through Adversity

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then completed the comeback with a walk-off sacrifice fly.

2: D-backs' Ninth-Inning Barrage vs Braves (June 5, 2025)

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez
Jul 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In terms of pure volume, Arizona's wild six-run comeback against the Atlanta Braves on June 5 stands out. After Brandon Pfaadt and Tommy Henry gave up nine runs in seven innings, Arizona was staring down a 10-4 score in the ninth.

A routine, blowout win for the Braves, right?

Wrong. With one out, the Diamondbacks began to stack baserunners. Gurriel began the scoring with a solo homer. Tim Tawa walked and Alek Thomas hit a two-run blast to make it 10-7.

But it kept going. Jose Herrera walked, Carroll doubled and Ketel Marte singled to make it 10-8. With two outs, Ildemaro Vargas hit an RBI single.

That set up Eugenio Suárez (who had struck out to open the ninth inning) to shoot a two-run double down the left field line, miraculously flipping the score to 11-10 in favor of Arizona.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect? The D-backs did not squander this comeback, as Shelby Miller induced a game-ending double play to secure the save and a sweep of the struggling Braves.

1: Perdomo's Walk-Off vs Dodgers (September 23, 2025)

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo celebrates with teammate Blaze Alexander
Sep 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo celebrates with teammate Blaze Alexander (9) after hitting a walkout single in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It may not have been the most unbelievable comeback attempt in terms of total runs scored, but in terms of stakes, situation and opponent, this game may have been the most impactful of the season to this point.

Desperately needing wins to stay alive in the playoff hunt, Arizona faced their juggernaut rival Los Angeles Dodgers. They faced a 4-0 deficit after the top of the seventh inning.

Then the comeback process began. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, James McCann doubled to score Vargas and make it 4-1. A pinch-hit home run by Adrian Del Castillo made it a three-run inning.

The D-backs could not complete the comeback then, but once again delivered in the ninth inning. It began again with Vargas, who was hit by a pitch. Tawa walked, McCann dropped an impressive sacrifcie bunt with two strikes, and Jorge Barrosa hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Then, it was up to Perdomo, who slapped the winning single to left field as a packed Chase Field erupted in cheers for a 5-4 victory. For at least that moment, there was hope for a playoff run.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News

feed

Published
Alex D'Agostino
ALEX D'AGOSTINO

Born and raised in the desert, Alex D'Agostino is a lifelong follower of Arizona sports. Alex writes for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI and also Arizona Cardinals ON SI. He previously covered the Diamondbacks for FanSided's VenomStrikes. Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexDagAZ

Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News