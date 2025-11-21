Why Re-Signing James McCann was Perfect Move for D-backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back one of their valuable veteran pieces from the 2025 season. Backup catcher James McCann is reportedly signing a one-year deal to return to Arizona for the 2026 season.

The deal is worth $2.75 million, with a $500,000 bonus based on time spent on the major league roster that could propel the total value to $3.25 million.

The move is not exactly shocking, nor earth-shattering, but it was exactly the move Arizona needed to make with regard to their backup catcher position. Here's why:

Why McCann Re-Signing is Perfect for Diamondbacks

Aug 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann against the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Backup catcher was a position of need for the D-backs this offseason after McCann's initial contract expired. He became a free agent, but he was still the best option to fill that need, for a variety of different reasons.

For one, starter Gabriel Moreno has struggled to stay on the field. Having a steady, reliable backup catcher is important for that reason above all else.

However, Arizona does ultimately need pitching more than any other position this offseason. But McCann's return does, in fact, indirectly benefit the D-backs' struggling pitching staff.

One of Moreno's notable weaknesses is his ability to call games and maximize the efforts of the D-backs' pitchers on the mound. McCann, meanwhile, displayed an ability to work well with those arms and read major league hitters in a more savvy, veteran manner.

In fact, struggling ace Zac Gallen appeared to almost entirely turn his season around once he began working with McCann. The veteran backstop's experience allowed him to take on almost a coaching-type role, even with some of the more experienced pitchers on the staff.

"The conversations [from McCann] are A-plus inside of the dugout between coaches, between me, between he and the coaches, between he and I, between he and the player," manager Torey Lovullo said.

"Some of the things that he said to Zac [Gallen] yesterday were on PhD level. And that experience is what he's drawn from."

On top of the tangible pitching results, McCann was a calming veteran presence inside Arizona's clubhouse — a clubhouse that became younger and more inexperienced as the season went on.

McCann's deal is not only affordable and low-risk, it brings much more than just a hitter or backstop to fill in on occasion.

The veteran's intangibles and presence on the roster was a critical part of Arizona's late-season surge, and they'll need it again with plenty of question marks surrounding 2026.

McCann spoke very fondly of his time with the D-backs at 2025's end.

"I loved my time here," he said. "I've told people how much fun this team is. It's a really good group of guys."

"I think this is a great group of not just players in the clubhouse, but also support staff, coaching staff. I think this organization has done a tremendous job of building a culture here that players enjoy being a part of," McCann said.

And now, he won't have to depart. And Arizona will retain the closest thing it has to a player-coach.

