Sloppy Defense Plagues D-backs in Ugly Loss to Dodgers

SCOTTSDALE -- The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a sloppy contest to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields on Wednesday by a score of 10-7. The D-backs got off to a hot start, but ran into trouble in the middle innings, both defensively and on the mound.

Right-hander Zac Gallen got his first start of spring training, and delivered a scoreless first inning in his lone frame.

He had to labor, throwing 23 pitches, but displayed an uptick in fastball velocity (surpassing 95 MPH on multiple occasions) and worked out of a leadoff single with a pair of strikeouts.

The D-backs jumped all over Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki in the first inning, working three runs off LA's starter-turned-reliever. Geraldo Perdomo ripped a 105 MPH single, Nolan Arenado had an RBI double, and Ildemaro Vargas brought home two more with a double of his own.

But Arizona's defense and some rough pitching results would ultimately cost them both the lead and the game. Right-hander Drey Jameson gave up two runs in the second inning, and the D-backs would deteriorate from there.

Arizona Diamondbacks Struggle Defensively vs Dodgers

Feb 25, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) fields a ball in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks committed three errors on the day, not counting an errant throw by LuJames Groover in the fifth inning that was scored a single.

It was Groover's throw that began the fifth-inning trouble, with a walk and RBI single following. Vargas then mishandled a catch on what might have been an inning-ending forceout. The Dodgers would go on to score four total runs in the frame, two unearned.

LA scored four more in the seventh. Right-hander Alfred Morillo gave up two walks and two hits, though two runs scored as a result of the D-backs' third error, as shortstop Jose Fernandez threw a ground ball into the Dodgers' dugout.

Notable Diamondbacks Offensive Performances

Arizona Diamondbacks Pavin Smith and Nolan Arenado (right) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though it was a negative result, the D-backs did log 13 hits in the box score, helped along by some quality offensive performances.

Utilityman Tim Tawa went 2-for-3 with a walk and launched his first spring training homer, going 410 feet to right-center. Outfielder Druw Jones was 2-for-3, including a hit off star closer Edwin Diaz. Pavin Smith and Jose Fernandez both crushed their first homers of the Cactus League in back-to-back fashion.

Top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt went 1-for-3, hitting another ground ball well north of 100 MPH at 105.9. He also made an exceptional play in left field, diving to steal a line drive hit away from Dodgers outfielder Kendall George.

The Diamondbacks fall to 2-4 in Cactus League play.