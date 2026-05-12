Torey Lovullo Held Another Meeting With a Struggling D-backs Group

The last time Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo called a group of players into his office for a meeting, the results that followed were eye-popping. This time, that does not appear to be happening — yet.

Arizona's starting rotation had been pitching poorly earlier in the 2026 season. On May 5, Lovullo revealed he called the entire group in for a "one-way" meeting.

The results immediately followed, as the D-backs starters have pitched seven straight games of six-plus innings while allowing two or fewer runs in six of those showings for a 2.16 cumulative ERA.

Though Lovullo has not wanted to — nor should he — claim sole credit for his pitchers' execution, the results were difficult to argue.

And following Monday night's 1-0 win over the Texas Rangers, Lovullo said he called another meeting in his office. This time it was with his offense, a group that is still putting up poor results at the plate.

Torey Lovullo called meeting with Diamondbacks' offense

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lovullo said he called the meeting ahead of Arizona's second game against the Mets. The D-backs had just lost a 3-1 game in the opener.

"I called them all in my office about four or five days ago, and we just, we had a discussion about a few things. That's my job, to create awareness, let the coaches go out and teach," Lovullo said to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson on the postgame broadcast.

"I just reminded them a couple of what our basic principles were, and our identity, our offensive identity, and just ask them, where we are, and they know that they gotta do some work and get better, and they will."

Arizona certainly did not break out offensively to a high degree in any of the three post-meeting games, though there were some positive signs in their 5-1 finale win over the Mets.

Monday's win over the Rangers was much of the same, as Arizona somehow escaped with their 1-0 victory after plating their lone runner in the very first frame. Lovullo is still maintaining faith in his talented, yet underperforming group of hitters.

"It's gonna get better. This group is too good. They've proven that time and time again, and it's just a grind. This game is never easy. It's not supposed to be."

"We don't want to win one-and-nothing games. We want to win five- or six-to-nothing games, and we're gonna get there. ... at the end of the day, if you're just putting in your best effort pregame, preparing, and then going out there and leaving it all on the diamond, I'm very satisfied."