3 Low-Level D-backs Prospects to Watch
When it comes to monitoring the Arizona Diamondbacks' young prospects, it's easy to zero in on those performing well in the upper minor leagues.
A combination of offensive environments in the PCL and Texas League, as well as the major league implications of these more matured prospects can take over.
But there are some high-ranked prospects in Arizona's farm system that are still quite young, and rising through the ranks of the lower minor leagues.
Whether it be in rookie ball, Low-A or High-A, these three prospects are worth keeping an eye on — and could rise fast with solid starts to their 2026 seasons:
1: Diamondbacks SS Kayson Cunningham
D-backs' 2025 first-round pick Kayson Cunningham has a very high ceiling. He was graded as one of the best pure hitting prospects in the Draft. He's currently listed as Arizona's No. 3 prospect.
Yes, it was a little redundant to watch Arizona take yet another diminutive hitter (and another shortstop), but Cunningham could develop into a serious weapon on his way to the major leagues.
The Tucson-born infielder had an excellent career at Lady Bird Johnson High School in San Antonio, and got his first taste of professional ball this season.
Cunningham struggled a bit in his adjustment period, hitting .255 with just one extra-base hit (a double) in 11 games at Low-A Visalia, striking out 15 times against just three walks.
Still, Cunningham should be on the rise in 2026 (barring an injury) with a full season ahead.
2: Diamondbacks' INF JD Dix
JD Dix was taken after the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft in Competitive Balance round A. The switch-hitting infielder began 2025 in rookie ball, but made the jump to Low-A Visalia in late June.
There, he enjoyed a solid, if not eye-popping .726 OPS. He hit just .261, but his on-base percentage was an exceptional .391 as a result of 38 walks (against 51 strikeouts) over 50 games.
Dix is currently Arizona's No. 7-ranked prospect entering his age-20 season. A jump to High-A Hillsboro could rapidly arrive with a successful early stint with the Rawhide in 2026.
3: Diamondbacks' RHP Chung-Hsiang Huang
Right-hander Chung-Hsiang Huang — a 20-year-old starting pitcher from Taiwan — burst onto the scene in 2025.
He went from a relative nobody to a top-30 prospect (currently No. 29) over the course of an excellent 2025 season.
It's easy to see why after one look at his numbers. The right-hander posted an ERA north of 4.00 in rookie ball, but was promoted to Low-A Visalia to open August. From there, he excelled, posting a 2.78 ERA over six starts.
For a league in which pitching beyond five innings is rare, Huang tossed two six-inning Quality Starts, and only allowed more than two runs in a start once.