Diamondbacks Reportedly Sign Former Cardinals Infielder

Per a recent report, the Arizona Diamondbacks are adding to their infield depth.

According to a report from Just Baseball's Aram Leighton on X/Twitter, the Diamondbacks have inked former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Luken Baker to a minor league contract. Assumedly, he'll receive an invitation to big league Spring Training, though that has not been reported.

Apr 1, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Luken Baker (26) hits a two run double against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Baker, 28, was originally drafted by the Cardinals with the 75th pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. He's spent small portions of three seasons in the major leagues, but never found his MLB footing enough to stick at that level.

Over the course of 73 games (189 plate appearances) from 2023-2025, Baker hit to a mere .209/.296/.386 with just four homers.

He's been quite successful at the minor league level, however. For his eight-year MiLB career, Baker owns a .253/.343/.487 slash, an .830 OPS and 144 homers.

After spending parts of those eight seasons with the Cardinals, Baker was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 4. He never saw the majors with LA, but hit to a .903 OPS and eight homers with the Oklahoma City Comets — the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate club.

Baker likely won't be a strong candidate to get regular at-bats at the MLB level with Arizona, but comes with a great deal of raw power. At 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Baker brings plenty of pop. In fact, he delivered 30-homer seasons in both 2023 and 2024, though he was also prone to a heavy dose of strikeouts.

The D-backs still do not have a clear picture of who will be taking the majority of the reps at first base in the 2026 season. Options include Pavin Smith and Tyler Locklear — the latter of whom suffered season-ending injuries to his shoulder and elbow, undergoing surgery in the early offseason.

Baker probably doesn't figure into the major league plans right away. He'll have a chance to earn a spot as a first base or DH option, but will most likely serve as minor league depth for the Reno Aces, when all is said and done.

The D-backs have yet to make any significant additions to their lineup this offseason, while awaiting the conclusion of the Ketel Marte trade saga. Much of how Arizona continues to make additions will likely hinge on whether or not they trade Marte.

For now, the D-backs will continue to add minor league depth.

