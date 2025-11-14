How Did D-backs Perform in Arizona Fall League?

The Salt River Rafters have been eliminated from the Arizona Fall League playoffs, which means no Arizona Diamondbacks prospects remain in the Fall League this season.

The Rafters' season was one to forget, as the club comprised of Angels, Diamondbacks, Rockies, Pirates and Red Sox prospects went an ugly 11-17 in the regular season before exiting the first round of the playoffs.

So, how did the D-backs' group of prospects perform in the Fall League?

Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects In Fall League

Hitters

OF Jack Hurley - Arizona's outfield prospect slashed .260/.356/.480 with an .836 OPS. Though he struggled through the early stages, he delivered a stunning 4-for-5, two-homer game midway through the season and finished on a relative hot streak.

C Kenny Castillo - Castillo only played in 11 games, but displayed a solid contact approach. He hit .289/.341/.421 with one homer and a .762 OPS. He struck out 13 times against only two walks.

INF Jansel Luis - Luis had an up-and-down Fall League, but finished with lackluster numbers. He slashed .213/.311/.247 with three doubles in 25 games, for a .558 OPS. He was, however, selected to the Fall Stars roster.

Pitchers

RHP Drey Jameson - Arizona's only major league contribution, Jameson pitched to a 6.35 ERA over 5.2 innings, but all four of his earned runs came in one poor outing. Jameson was only there to get extra reps as he continues to work on returning to full strength for 2026.

RHP Kyle Amendt - Amendt made six relief appearances and allowed five earned runs for an ugly 9.00 ERA. He struggled with command, walking seven over five innings, but also struck out an impressive 11 batters.

RHP David Hagaman - Arizona's No. 15 prospect made five starts and one relief appearance. He balanced excellent outings with poor outings, which added up to a 4.50 ERA over 12 innings. He struck out 14, but walked seven.

RHP Yordin Chalas - Chalas had an excellent Fall League, allowing only two earned runs in eight appearances (2.35 ERA) and recording his first save.

He struck out nine and walked three, but appeared to exit with an apparent injury on November 10. He traveled with the team two days after, but his status is unclear as of this writing.

RHP Lorenzo Encarnacion - Encarnacion allowed one earned run in 3.2 innings (2.45 ERA) over four appearances, including his first career save. He struck out four and walked three.

RHP Jacob Steinmetz did not appear in a game, and was removed from the roster before seeing the field.

