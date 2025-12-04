Former D-backs Reliever Signs with Braves

A former Arizona Diamondbacks reliever, after making his MLB debut in the 2025 season, has officially landed a job outside the D-backs' organization, according to his transaction log.

Right-hander Austin Pope, who was drafted by the D-backs in 2019, has signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves, according to his transaction log. He'll join the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers for the time being.

Austin Pope during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Feb. 21, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pope had a lengthy journey through the lower levels of the D-backs' minor league system, but eventually reached the hitter's paradise that is Triple-A Reno in the 2023 season. He was excellent in that small sample size, throwing to a 2.45 ERA in 22 Triple-A innings that year.

Pope then ran into the usual ups and downs of the Pacific Coast League, posting a 5.72 ERA in the 2024 season over 56.2 innings. While he had a bit of a walk issue that season, he also struck out nearly 12 batters per nine innings.

Pope landed on the injured list just prior to Opening Day in 2025, and spent some time rehabbing in the Arizona Complex League. Upon his return, he pitched to a 4.60 ERA and 3.56 FIP for the Aces — numbers that are well-above-average for a league so heavily skewed in favor of hitters.

Pope was eventually called up by the D-backs on September 21, with just a handful of games remaining in the MLB season.

Pope's debut was a memorable one, as he managed to put together two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers — albeit in a game that had already turned into a blowout loss for Arizona.

Still, he held an All-Star-studded lineup down for two frames, allowing two hits and one walk while recording his first major league strikeout.

There seemed to be potential for the righty to earn more of a major league role in 2026, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Arizona's relief corps. But Pope was outrighted from the 40-man roster on November 6 and chose to test free agency, in search of an opportunity elsehwere.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, have a mountain to climb with regard to their bullpen this offseason. They are reportedly in talks with free agent closer Pete Fairbanks, but have yet to pull the trigger on a major addition.

Regardless, Arizona must find a way to address their leaky and injured bullpen. Even if young players are to be given opportunity, some veteran stability would be a positive.

