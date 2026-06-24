The Arizona Diamondbacks were on the verge of a brtual bullpen meltdown at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Closer Paul Sewald had allowed four base hits and three earned runs in 0.2 innings. What had looked like a ninth-inning offensive breakout was quickly fading.

But manager Torey Lovullo pulled his closer with two outs, the tying run at first and the winning run at the plate. It took left-hander Brandyn Garcia just four pitches to slam the door for his first career major league save, and Arizona escaped potential disaster.

But the D-backs would not have been in position to win without yet another strong effort by Eduardo Rodriguez, as well as an explosive ninth-inning rally. Instead of a meltdown, they'll pull back above .500 after a 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

Eduardo Rodriguez throws another gem

Jun 23, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Rodriguez notched yet another high-quality start in his exceptional 2026 season. Despite running into some late traffic, the veteran left-hander managed to work his way through 6.2 scoreless innings.

He walked three, gave up just three base hits and struck out five. For the season, his ERA has lowered down to 2.27. He did not leave in line for the win, however, as the D-backs' offense could not scrape a run across for their first eight innings.

Still, it was another Quality Start, and another deep, effective outing by Rodriguez, who continues to simply find a way to achieve desirable results.

And Arizona's offense, which has remained in a deep situational slump of late, seemed to find a rhythm at the last possible moment.

Diamondbacks' offense breaks through in ninth inning

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (center) celebrates with teammates Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left) and Jordan Lawlar after scoring in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks, once again, turned in a poor performance with runners in scoring position. Until the ninth inning, they were empty-handed in that category once again.

And then, Nolan Arenado doubled to break the seal, rewarding a Gabriel Moreno single and Pavin Smith walk to break a scoreless tie for a 1-0 lead. With runners at second and third, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. came away with a clutch two-run single up the middles, and Jorge Barrosa would score on a passed ball for what would become a critical insurance run.

That run would prove to be necessary, as Sewald's struggles led to three Cardinals runs in the ninth. Regardless, it was a positive sign to see Arizona send nine men to the plate and come away with a crooked number.

It might not be the offensive explosion many might be expecting out of a formerly high-octane offense, but it was certainly a start — and a needed win.