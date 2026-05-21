D-backs' Massive Sweep vs Giants Told Us Everything We Needed to Know

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a three-game series sweep of their rival San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Though not — by any means — perfect, it was a well-rounded series against a downtrodden opponent.

It's important to take care of business against struggling clubs, but the Diamondbacks did a bit more than that.

The successful series had quite a bit of insight to offer, so here's what we learned:

It looks like Ketel Marte is back

May 13, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates after hitting a lead off single against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ketel Marte had been the primary victim of a massive slump plaguing Arizona's offense. Marte had been, admittedly, making some rough swing decisions, but he was also suffering from poor batted ball luck.

That all appeared to change in an instant for Marte in game two.

Marte had flown out 411 feet deep to center field one inning prior — just shy of a home run that would have tied the game. But down to the final out, he crushed a three-run homer in the ninth inning to earn his first career walk-off homer.

The question was simple: was that the turning point? It sure looked like it. Because Marte took that momentum and turned it into a confident 3-for-3 finale performance, falling a triple shy of the cycle with a double, homer and bunt single. He's hitting .235/.289/.413 after coming into this series hitting .216/.272/.365.

Couple that with some excellent second base defense, and it looks like the engine atop Arizona's lineup has sputtered back to life. They needed it as much as he did.

Diamondbacks' pitching stays firm

May 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The continuous, lingering concern is that Arizona's pitching will regress hard at a moment's notice. For as much success as they've had on the mound recently, the track record suggests they may be only one game away from their next blowup.

But for another three-game series, the Diamondbacks' pitching staff turned in an extremely quality performance.

It was not the cleanest-ever three starts, but all three of Arizona's starters delivered a quality start, with their team in position to either hold a lead or regain it.

Zac Gallen threw two innings and allowed two runs. Ryne Nelson rebounded from some early trouble for seven innings of three-run baseball in a peculiar outing, and Merrill Kelly was able to throw just well enough following his complete game in Colorado to deliver six innings and three earned runs.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks' bullpen was spotless. Once again, Arizona's relief corps did not surrender an earned run in three games, and Paul Sewald collected his second-straight save in game three since blowing his first save against the Rangers.

Diamondbacks' situational offense a mixed bag

May 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) hits a two RBI double in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks had, simply put, been nearly nonexistent in the big moments leading up to this series. But they had been compounding a lack of RISP production with a lack of home runs, which is not a recipe for success at the plate.

The Diamondbacks were able to score 23 runs over three games, including a 12-run outburst in game one.

They hit 9-for-26 (.346) with RISP in this series, which is much-improved but Arizona also wasted opportunity after opportunity to take the lead in game two. Twice, with bases loaded and one out, Arizona hit into ill-advised ground ball double plays in that second contest. If not for Marte's blast, that would have been a major story.

But it was a return of the long ball that felt most welcome. Nolan Arenado crushed a tone-setting grand slam off Robbie Ray in game one, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his first homer, and Marte had his two long balls. All three of those home runs directly impacted the outcome of each game.

It's not a positive to be homer-dependent, but the Diamondbacks put together some situational improvements with some timely deep shots, and that's why we can admire a series sweep instead of a frustrating three-game set.