What D-backs Poor Series Loss to Rangers Told Us — And What it Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost another series — this time dropping two of three to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

The Diamondbacks struggled to hit, Zac Gallen struggled to pitch, and Paul Sewald's first blown save of the year came at an inopportune time.

Here's what we learned from another poor overall performance by Arizona, and one big question that remains:

What D-backs' ugly series loss to Rangers told us

1: Too many wasted offensive opportunities

May 13, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) slides into third base during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks just cannot seem to get out of their own way offensively. They've struggled against quality pitching, yes, but the Rangers did offer plenty of opportunities for the D-backs to capitalize — they simply could not.

The D-backs were held to just 6-for-25 with runners in scoring position, and stranded 21 batters. That is not a recipe for success, no matter how good the pitching may or may not be.

Though there was some ninth-inning magic in both games one and two, the sheer numbers of wasted opportunities came back to haunt Arizona in both games. The Diamondbacks' offensive woes are becoming very, very loud.

2: Zac Gallen is falling back toward his peripherals

May 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Zac Gallen's early-season success was notable, but it was also clear at the time that his numbers may have been propped up by some batted ball luck. The expected metrics and overall lack of swing-and-miss were a concern.

And that concern appears to be growing ever stronger. In game two, Gallen was battered around for two home runs and was charged with seven earned runs in just 4.2 innings of work. His ERA ballooned up to 5.65, and his expected stats do not offer much solace.

Gallen has been on a bit of a downturn ever since he was struck by a comebacker and forced to leave a promising start in Mexico City. Since that game, he has gone 0-3 and allowed 17 runs in 14.1 innings.

The former ace just isn't getting whiffs, and he's not living off soft contact, either. As the rest of the starting rotation turns in quality start after quality start, Gallen seems to be the odd man out, and it's starting to seriously cost Arizona games.

Big question remaining after Diamondbacks' series loss in Texas

How will Arizona respond to blown save?

May 13, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Paul Sewald (38) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Losing the final game on Sewald's first blown save, especially following a wild comeback effort is one of the more demoralizing situations a club can find itself in, especially for a group that has already been struggling to hit.

The biggest concern in this situation is that a blown lead can spiral into a sequence of poor pitching, however. Arizona's bullpen and rotation have both, with the exception of a few select efforts, been outstanding in recent days.

But now heading to the offensive haven of Coors Field in Colorado, there is a real possibility for some pitching regression, both on the starting and relief end.

This question also applies directly to Sewald, who will have to get back on the mound in a save situation without letting his prior poor luck and execution affect him mentally. In 2024, he opened the season with 11 straight saves before blowing three in a row.

That, understandably, seemed to affect his confidence, and he had to ultimately be removed from the ninth inning. After nine straight saves before his first blown chance this season, Sewald is at a turning point. Where he goes from here will be crucial for Arizona.