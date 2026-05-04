Diamondbacks Have Nothing to Lose By Trying This Strategic Change

It's no secret that the Arizona Diamondbacks have had notorious difficulties in the early innings of games in recent play.

D-backs starting pitchers are struggling to even complete five innings, and have frequently been blown up for multiple runs in the first inning alone.

In fact, Arizona's first-inning ERA is an abysmal 8.18 — the worst in the majors by a run and a half.

In a larger sense, the D-backs need their starting pitchers to throw more strikes, labor less heavily and give up fewer runs. Easier said than done, of course.

But there is one method that could help Arizona get off to more beneficial starts in the early innings of games: using an opener. At the very least, it can't hurt to try.

Diamondbacks should consider using an opener

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Clarke against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Using an "opener" is a method that's become more trendy in MLB of late. It's also not one that is foreign to manager Torey Lovullo.

Frontloading an inning or two from a relief pitcher before allowing the starter to throw bulk frames could allow the D-backs to get their starter past the fifth or sixth inning more frequently, and could, in theory, allow the offense to get set up with an initial lead.

Because for as comeback-reliant as Arizona has been in recent seasons, it's still no easy task to string together patient, thorough at-bats when staring down a multi-run deficit.

Even the most disciplined hitters can tend to press in those scenarios, and that's been evident by a distinct lack of production from Arizona's "big three" hitters of late.

Granted, utilizing an opener is not necessarily an effective method when it comes to avoiding excessive bullpen taxation, but it might lead to better in-game situations and set up the offense with more favorable scores.

It's also worth noting that Arizona's bullpen ERA (4.83) ranks 25th in the majors, while the starting rotation ERA ranks last at 5.42. Take away the earned runs off position players (James McCann) and DFA'd righty Joe Ross, and it becomes 4.16, which would rank 16th in the majors.

The point is, the D-backs have some surprisingly sturdy relief options, even beyond the group of high-leverage arms.

Lone left-hander Brandyn Garcia, who looked quite sharp in his 2026 debut, could be utilized against a tough left-hand-heavy lineup, and could provide more than a full inning in low leverage.

Jonathan Loaisiga, Kevin Ginkel, Taylor Clarke or even Brandon Pfaadt (as ironic as that might be) could also be utilized in the opener role, while still preserving the Juan Morillo-Ryan Thompson-Paul Sewald group of back-end arms.