What D-backs' Brutal Sweep vs Cubs Told Us — And What it Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks' slide continued with an ugly three-game sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs this week.

Arizona is now 16-17, back under .500, with numerous concerns and questions floating. The D-backs are simply not playing good baseball at the moment, but will finally return to Chase Field after an off day Monday.

Here's what the three-game sweep means for the D-backs, and the big question that now arises as a result.

What D-backs' sweep vs Cubs told us

1: Top-order struggles dampening D-backs offense

May 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The D-backs have had one of the tougher lineups in baseball for several seasons, but it certainly has not looked that way of late, and it starts with the top of the order.

In three games, Arizona was outscored 16-9. That run differential does not look terrible at first glance, though two of those runs came as a result of a garbage-time homer from Adrian Del Castillo in game three. Arizona was shut out entirely in game two and held to two runs through 8.2 innings of game three.

Ketel Marte went 0-for-10 in the series with five strikeouts. He's been hitting the ball hard, but not finding open grass. Corbin Carroll went 1-for-12.

While Geraldo Perdomo had a solid-enough four-hit series with a home run, the D-backs offense runs through its top three hitters, and that group is not producing. Arizona can't count on Ildemaro Vargas to save them every game.

2: Starting pitching still shaky, but with some encouraging signs

May 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The D-backs' starting pitching has been quite poor for some time, and there were plenty of issues in this series, as well. Merrill Kelly had another on-paper poor start, with six more earned runs in 4.1 innings. Zac Gallen was shelled for six runs in just 3.2 frames.

But there was a small amount of pitching upside. Ryne Nelson muscled his way through a tough middle inning to complete 5.2 innings of one-run baseball — his best outing since April 13. His command was much-improved and his four-seam fastball became a weapon again.

Kelly's stuff and command were also significantly sharper in the first half of his start, as the veteran righty began to look more like his old self. Some poor batted ball luck shot his pitch count up and cost him cheap runs, which led to the poor result. But at the very least, Kelly's 63% strike rate and 15 whiffs are surefire signs of life.

1 big question after D-backs sweep vs Cubs

Is this version of the D-backs the real one?

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) is congratulated by Arizona Diamondbacks third base and catching coach J.R. House (71) while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks have been notoriously streaky in the past, but this stretch of play went beyond a simple slump. Arizona was outscored 44-18 in their past two series, and have lost nine of their last 12 games.

The question is whether this is simply regression, or if a truly dismal remainder of 2026 is waiting.

It's not that Arizona is untalented, nor that they are incapable of stringing together some excellent pitching performances. The early stretch of the season proved that. But, for as early as it still is in 2026, a slump that has spanned nearly half a month is not a positive sign.

The upcoming homestand will be a big test. Arizona will face the surging Pirates and struggling Mets. If the D-backs are unable to go at least 3-3 at home, this slump may be more permanent.