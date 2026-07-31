Diamondbacks Reportedly Eyeing Mets' Struggling Freddy Peralta

The Arizona Diamondbacks are heading in a buyer's direction this Trade Deadline, and pitching has shot to the top of their list of needs. And according to a new report, there might be an arm in GM Mike Hazen's sights.

Per Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Diamondbacks were among the clubs to have scouts present for New York Mets starter Freddy Peralta's latest outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Peralta gave up three runs (two earned) in four innings in that start.

Peralta was scheduled to start on Friday, as well, but the Mets have since scratched him, which indicates trade interest is becoming more intense. It is not clear as of this writing the degree to which the Diamondbacks are invested in Peralta, but there is clearly legitimate interest.

Diamondbacks scouting Mets' Freddy Peralta

Jul 20, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peralta, who was once the ace of a vaunted Milwaukee Brewers rotation, is not having a good season by his standards. He's got a 4.99 ERA on the year, and a 6.85 in the month of July, coming off a 6.39 June. Peralta has 113 strikeouts in 113.2 innings, but has also issued 48 walks.

At the same time, Peralta has an expected ERA that is over a full run lower at 3.83. It's worth noting opposing batters have a .313 batting average against him, which is — by far — the highest such number since Peralta's covid-shortened 2020 season.

It hasn't all been bad luck, but his underlying metrics tend to steer closer to average than poor this year. He's never exactly been an efficient arm, and is averaging just over five innings per start, but that could be remedied by the Diamondbacks, who have increased their pitching effectiveness by applying a more zone-focused approach this season.

Arizona is somewhat limited by the Competitive Balance Tax, sitting just $6-7 million under that threshold. They will reportedly not go over that number. Peralta is currently playing on an $8 million player option and is a free agent in 2027. He would be owed a little over $2.5 million for the remainder of the season, which is within reason for Arizona's financial constraints.

The 30-year-old right-hander may not be a long-term solution, but Arizona's banged-up, rookie-filled starting rotation could use a veteran arm like Peralta, who has a career 3.74 ERA in 1,044.2 innings.

The Deadline rumors are starting to come to a head. Teams are just getting started.