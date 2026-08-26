Diamondbacks Reveal New Starting Pitcher For Thursday Game vs Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks' starting rotation is in a state of uncertainty. There is now a small amount of clarity as to how they'll proceed moving forward.

The Diamondbacks, suddenly, only have three starters on the active roster: Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt and Merrill Kelly.

Michael Soroka has landed back on the Injured List with arm inflammation. Lefty Mitch Bratt has been optioned down to Reno. The Diamondbacks are about to play four games in three days against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

On Wednesday, following Arizona's gritty 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs, manager Torey Lovullo revealed who will be starting Thursday's game.

Diamondbacks to start Jose Cabrera Thursday

Jul 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jose Cabrera (53) throws to first base during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo said it will be right-handed rookie Jose Cabrera who will get the ball for Arizona on Thursday. Beyond that, Arizona's manager did not have much insight to offer as to who might follow.

Cabrera, 24, has made four starts in the major leagues already this year, earning his first MLB call-up on June 21. His debut was an extremely impressive, five-scoreless-inning performance against the Minnesota Twins.

But after that, he struggled in his three ensuing outings. Cabrera surrendered 11 runs in his next 12.2 innings of work, walking seven batters and giving up 17 base hits. That prompted the Diamondbacks to option him back to Triple-A on July 9, where he has resided ever since.

As a result, Cabrera holds a 5.60 ERA in the majors, though it remains an extremely small sample size. His arsenal has played relatively well, with a mid-90s fastball and a deep mix of secondaries. Command has not come easily, however.

Cabrera has struggled since his option for the Aces, pitching to a 6.86 ERA thus far in the month of August. The Pacific Coast League, of course, tends to be an extremely favorable environment for hitters, and can lend itself to highly-inflated pitching numbers.

Perhaps Cabrera will be able to find some success in his second stint. The Diamondbacks do not have many other arms to turn to, with Bratt and fellow lefty Kohl Drake being the primary alternative depth options. Arizona may need plenty of bullpen coverage in the coming days.

Lovullo did also say Kelly is expected to pitch in Saturday's double-header, though he was not sure whether it would be game one or game two. Bratt could be called up again to serve as the 27th man for that doubleheader and start the other game, but will have to be optioned again following.