Diamondbacks Make Shocking Ketel Marte Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not post their lineup on Monday evening until less than 10 minutes prior to first pitch against the Boston Red Sox. There was a surprising reason why.

The Diamondbacks, who have already made a significant multi-player roster move this afternoon, announced a last-second transaction.

Star second baseman Ketel Marte was placed on the Restricted List, and infielder Jose Fernandez was called up from Triple-A Reno to take Marte's place on the 26-man roster.

According to a new report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, Marte traveled with the team to Boston, but did not show up to the ballpark on Monday night. There has not yet been a reason given as to why this happened.

Marte arrived here in Boston with the team. The club had hoped until shortly before game time that he was going to show up to the park. He had been expected to serve as the designated hitter for tonight's game. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) August 17, 2026

Piecoro later specified Marte is physically fine; he simply did not show up to Fenway Park.

Diamondbacks place Ketel Marte on restricted list

The Restricted List is utilized to address player absences that stem from personal, legal or non-baseball-related reasons. Teams can opt to not pay them with that designation.

Marte has been placed on the Restricted List before. That happened for a short stretch back in 2025 during his absence in the Dominican Republic that led to some frustration in the organization. That conflict has since been resolved, and there is no indication that this situation is of similar nature, yet.

Aug 16, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) fields the ball to throw to first base for an out against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few days ago, Marte exited the series opener with the Atlanta Braves after the first inning, dealing with a minor knee issue. He was back in the lineup after only one day off.

Marte is having a bit of a down season in 2026, slashing .249/.314/.446 for a .760 OPS and a team-leading 21 home runs. He's remained generally productive, but has not been the top-tier star he was in recent seasons.

Diamondbacks call up Jose Fernandez

Jun 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Jose Fernandez against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 22-year-old Fernandez came on strong in Spring Training ahead of 2026, even earning a call-up to the major leagues after just one game at the Triple-A level.

He hit two home runs in his debut and continued to look like a revelation for a while, until MLB pitching adjusted. He posted a .255/.289/.352 slash and .641 OPS in 55 games.

Arizona sent him back to Triple-A on June 5, where it took him some time to get back on a hot streak. He's currently hitting .271/.332/.467 for Reno after an exceptional month of July, with his OPS sitting ever so slightly below .800.

Arizona's lineup is already a bit thinned out, with Nolan Arenado resting after suffering from trunk discomfort. As a result, Fernandez was thrust into the lineup at third base, with Ildemaro Vargas taking over at second for Marte and Tim Tawa at first base.