Diamondbacks Make Long-Awaited Jordan Lawlar, Justin Martinez Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks, after a lengthy waiting period, will finally see the return of two of their young injured contributors.

On Monday afternoon, ahead of a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, the Diamondbacks have activated outfielder Jordan Lawlar and flamethrowing righty reliever Justin Martinez from the injured list. They're back.

To clear space on the roster, Arizona has optioned right-hander Gerardo Carrillo and first baseman Tyler Locklear to Triple-A Reno. RHP Andrew Hoffmann has also been designated for assignment.

Diamondbacks activate Jordan Lawlar

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawlar had been showing signs of a 2026 breakout. He came into the season looking dialed in at the plate, slashing .316/.409/.447 for an .856 OPS and his first major league home run.

Unfortunately, those numbers are from a meager 44 plate appearances this year. Lawlar was hit on the wrist with a pitch on April 2, which held him out until mid-June. Once he returned from that injury, he suffered a hamstring strain while running to first base just five games later.

The talent is clearly there for the 24-year-old, but he's had a difficult time staying on the field. When he is on the field, Lawlar has made an impact with his bat, his glove and his speed.

Lawlar appeared in nine rehab games for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles. After a slow start, he homered five times over the course of four straight games. Clearly, he is ready to return after a somewhat extended rehab process.

Diamondbacks activate Justin Martinez

Jun 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Justin Martinez (63) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the three Diamondbacks pitchers returning from elbow surgery in 2026, Martinez was expected to be the final one. Instead, he's the first. He threw four rehab appearances with Class-A Visalia and Triple-A Reno, hanging four zeroes with six strikeouts and only one baserunner allowed.

The fireballing righty suffered an elbow injury on June 9 of 2025 that required Tommy John surgery. He'll bring his triple-digit fastball and devastating splitter back to a Diamondbacks bullpen that could use some reinforcements.

Don't expect Martinez to be closing games right away, however. He'll likely be eased back into a leverage role and should have his usage heavily monitored for the time being.

Diamondbacks option Carrillo, Locklear

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Tyler Locklear (31) takes ground balls before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carrillo was a surprise addition to the 40-man roster on July 18. The 27-year-old righty had never touched the majors, but made his MLB debut with Arizona on July 22.

While the command was somewhat erratic, his high-90s fastball and sharp splitter were significant weapons. He allowed only one earned run (and one unearned) over his 13.2 major league innings — an 0.66 ERA.

Locklear came back from his dual injuries to hit to a .278/.357/.444 slash, however he's only received 42 plate appearances. Ildemaro Vargas and Tim Tawa have taken much of that first base load due to their superior defense and solid-enough numbers. Locklear will head back to Reno, for now.

Diamondbacks DFA Andrew Hoffmann

Apr 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Andrew Hoffmann (56) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoffmann was the return of the Randal Grichuk trade from the Kansas City Royals at the 2025 Deadline. He showed some promise with his mid-90s fastball and hard-breaking changeup, but mostly struggled with Arizona.

Hoffmann held a 7.71 ERA in 11.2 innings at the MLB level this year after getting blown up for seven earned in 0.1 innings against the Brewers. He has a 6.08 ERA for Triple-A Reno, but has been down on the IL since June 9 with Lat strain, according to a Diamondbacks official at the time.