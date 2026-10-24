Grading Every Diamondbacks Position Group After 2026 Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2026 season ended in a dissatisfying manner. For the third year in a row, the D-backs fell shy of playoff baseball.

In some ways, 2026 was a major disappointment. On the other hand, an 86-76 record was well beyond what many might have expected from this Arizona club.

That dichotomy was the story of the season. In some ways, expectations were shattered — in others, there were notable letdowns.

So let's grade some every key areas of the Diamondbacks, starting on the pitching side. The infield and outfield will be compiled into two wholesale categories rather than specific positions.

Diamondbacks starting rotation

Jul 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: C-

It took a herculean effort from Eduardo Rodriguez and a brilliant second half by Brandon Pfaadt to avoid a failing grade on the first category. They ranked 18th in baseball with a 4.18 starter ERA.

But outside of Rodriguez's 2.89 ERA over nearly 190 innings, the Diamondbacks' rotation was largely unstable and ineffective in 2026. Brandon Pfaadt surged back from Triple-A to finish with a strong 3.77 ERA season and Michael Soroka — when healthy — was good, as well.

The problem is Soroka and Pfaadt combined for 226.2 innings due to role changes and injury. Of Arizona's 860 innings pitched by a starter (excluding openers), only 416.1 were thrown by pitchers with a sub-4.00 ERA.

Zac Gallen (6.22 ERA as starter), Merrill Kelly (4.94) and Ryne Nelson (4.97) were injured and ineffective. Corbin Burnes had an ERA of close to 8.00 in three short starts. Kohl Drake, Mitch Bratt and Jose Cabrera did their best as rookies, but were not reliable.

This unit was weak — and it had little depth.

Diamondbacks bullpen

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Juan Morillo (62) delivers during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: A

It might seem disingenuous to give the D-backs a near-perfect grade despite posting a relatively league-average bullpen ERA of 4.07, which came in 16th in baseball.

But Arizona got much more out of its bullpen than expected this season, and it led to numerous close wins — wins that likely turn into losses in previous seasons.

The Diamondbacks saw four relievers produce a sub-3.00 ERA over 50 or more innings. When it was clear Paul Sewald had lost his feel, they turned to a closer committee that almost entirely avoided ninth-inning meltdowns.

Though the ERA doesn't show it, Arizona's bullpen was one of the more win-producing groups in baseball. By Win Probability Added, the D-backs' relievers were fifth-best in baseball at +8.08.

The bullpen was good. Really good.

Diamondbacks outfield

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielders Tim Tawa (13), Jordan Lawlar (10) and Corbin Carroll (7) celebrate the win against the New York Yankees at Chase Field . Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: C

Corbin Carroll raises the ceiling of this group exponentially, even when he has a relative down season. Carroll still hit 22 home runs and 17 triples, but his .795 OPS was a little more pedestrian than normal.

The overall defensive effort was good. But outside of Carroll, this unit was weak offensively.

The main issue with Arizona's outfield was a lack of personnel stability. Beyond Carroll's 156 games played, no other D-backs outfielder reached 100 appearances.

Jorge Barrosa, who was DFA'd, had the second-most with 97 games played.

There were encouraging signs from rookies like Ryan Waldschmidt and Tommy Troy, though neither cracked .700 in the OPS category. Jordan Lawlar began to look like the player Arizona expected him to be, but he was injured most of the season again.

Lars Nootbaar should be a good piece moving forward, but he only played 42 games post-Deadline. Max Kepler, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and pre-trade Alek Thomas did not produce.

Diamondbacks infield

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) looks into the stands after hitting a fly ball during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B

Arizona's infield was relatively strong. They got a resurgent 30-homer season and quality defense from Nolan Arenado, as well as an elite defensive campaign at shortstop from Geraldo Perdomo.

Ketel Marte having a down year was no small matter, however. He hit to a .748 OPS after finishing well into the .800's or better for three straight seasons.

That was a big deal, as was the massive hole at first base. Arizona's first base OPS ranked dead last in baseball at .636, with a rotating cast of relatively ineffective hitters.

There were quality moments from Tim Tawa, Ildemaro Vargas and Jose Fernandez, but nothing quite filled that production gap.

As a whole, Arizona's infield played excellent defense. The offensive output was solid, but lacking for ceiling-raising production.

Diamondbacks' catchers

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: A+

Gabriel Moreno had the best season of his career.

He hit .311, won the National League batting title and set career-highs in just about every category, including home runs (16) OPS (.874) and games played (130). He also played quality defense and earned another Gold Glove Award finalist nomination.

James McCann was a multi-dimensional complement to Moreno's production. Despite spending some time on the IL, McCann hit to a productive .282/.311/.455 slash with solid defense of his own while providing veteran leadership and game-calling.

Those weren't the only actors involved; Adrian Del Castillo and Aramis Garcia were unproductive in very small sample sizes. Try and find a major league team whose third catcher is of starting caliber.

This was about as good a season as anyone could've expected from D-backs backstops.

Diamondbacks' DH

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith (26) against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: F

This one was bad.

The Diamondbacks did not exactly have a true DH solution this season. They are far removed from the Randal Grichuk-Joc Pederson platoon that terrorized opposing pitchers.

Arizona finished second to last in fWAR by their DH (-1.9). They produced a .631 OPS and 77. wRC+ (23% below league average) from that position.

Del Castillo, Pavin Smith, Jesus Sanchez and a rotating group of other non-pure DH options just didn't get it done. There isn't much more to say about it.